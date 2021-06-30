Kyrgios locked in five-set Wimbledon battle

Nick Kyrgios declared "no one here wanted to play me first round" on the eve of Wimbledon - and he proved why today.

The Australian, making his first competitive appearance since the Australian Open in February, has taken No.21 seed Ugo Humbert to five sets in their opening-round clash.

The match was suspended at 11pm local time with the 23-year-old Frenchman set to serve at 4-6 6-4 6-3 1-6 3-3 after nearly three hours on court.

It has been a thrilling contest so far, full of momentum swings and sensational shot-making.

The 26-year-old Kyrgios picked up exactly where he left off, producing entertaining tennis on the Grand Slam stage. The world No.60-ranked Australian struck eight winners and recorded no unforced errors in a sublime fourth set, igniting the Court No.1 crowd with his fight.

This is a rematch of a five-set Australian Open 2021 second-round showdown, where Kyrgios fought back from a two-sets-to-one deficit to save two match points and beat Humbert.

Earlier today, wildcard Alex Bolt and qualifier Marc Polmans both recorded their career-first main draw wins at the All England Club.

Bolt scored his fourth career top-50 win to upset world No.44 Filip Krajinovic, while Polmans overcome Wimbledon 2010 quarterfinalist Yen-Hsun Lu in four sets.

> READ: Bolt charges into Wimbledon second round

However, world No.15 Alex de Minaur lost his first-round match against rising American Sebastian Korda.

"I'd had a hell of a grass-court season but it's a bittersweet ending," conceded Australia's No.1-ranked man. "Once I have some time, I'm sure I'll be able to look back and be happy with my efforts over the season but this is the week that I wanted to go deep, and it's a shame."

> READ: De Minaur upset in opening round

Chris O'Connell is locked in a five-set battle too against No.17 seed Gael Monfils. Their first-round clash was suspended, due to slippery conditions, with Monfils leading 3-2 in the deciding set.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Gentlemen's singles, first round

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) d Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) d Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE) 6-2 7-5 4-6 6-1

Sebastian Korda (USA) d [15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 6-3 6-4 6-7(5) 7-6(5)

Ladies' singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP) 6-1 6-7(1) 6-1

Shelby Rogers (USA) d Sam Stosur (AUS) 6-1 5-7 6-3

COMING UP

Gentlemen's singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [21] Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-1 3-3 to finish

[Q] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [13] Gael Monfils (FRA) 6-4 2-6 6-7(5) 6-4 2-3 to finish

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Kei Nishikori (JPN)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [12] Casper Ruud (NOR)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Ladies' singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Greet Minnen (BEL)

[Q] Ellen Perez (AUS) v [Q] Clara Burel (FRA)

Gentlemen's singles, second round

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) v TBC

[Q] Marc Polmans (AUS) v TBC

Ladies' singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Anna Blinkova (RUS)

