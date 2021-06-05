Aussie teams exit in Roland Garros doubles

Alex de Minaur and Matt Reid were attempting to reach a first Grand Slam third round in doubles this week in Paris - but it wasn't to be.
Argentine Marcelo Arevelo and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands proved too strong for the Aussie duo in their second-round clash, scoring a 7-6(2) 6-4 victory.
John Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus also lost in the second round. Robin Haase of the Netherlands and German Jan-Lennard Struff recorded a 6-4 7-6(5) win against the No.10 seeds.
Peers and Venus came close to extending the match to three sets, building a 5-3 lead in the second set tiebreak. But they lost the final four points of the match.
These results leave Max Purcell and Luke Saville as the last remaining Aussies in the men's doubles draw. They play No.2 seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the third round.
Aussies in action - Roland Garros
TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's doubles, second round
Robin Haase (NED)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) d [10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) 6-4 7-6(5)
Marcelo Arevelo (ARG)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-4
COMING UP
Men's doubles, third round
Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)
Women's doubles, second round
Storm Sanders (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
Mixed doubles, first round
John Peers (AUS)/Chan Hao-Ching (TPE) v Neal Skupski (GBR)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI)
Luke Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)
Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals
[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v David Wagner (USA)
Quad wheelchair doubles, final
Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Sam Schroder (NED) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)
