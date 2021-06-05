Alcott ready to begin Roland Garros title defence

World No.1 Dylan Alcott is one of six Australians in action on day seven at Roland Garros.

Saturday 05 June 2021
Leigh Rogers
Paris, France
PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 08: Dylan Alcott of Australia plays a forehand during his Men's Quad Wheelchair Singles semifinals match against Sam Schroder of the Netherlands on day twelve of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros on October 08, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Dylan Alcott's quest to win a third consecutive quad wheelchair singles title at Roland Garros begins on day seven in Paris. The world No.1-ranked Aussie, who faces American David Wagner in the semifinals, is looking to advance to his 15th Grand Slam singles final.

Aussies in action on day seven:

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v David Wagner (USA)
Quad wheelchair singles, semifinal, Court 13, third match
Alcott's title defence begins with a semifinal showdown against long-time rival Wagner. The world No.1-ranked Australian boasts a 33-14 win-loss record against the 47-year-old American and has won their past nine meetings. The 30-year-old Alcott, who is unbeaten in singles matches at Roland Garros, is looking to win his third consecutive title in Paris. This is Alcott's first competitive appearance since claiming a record seventh straight Australian Open singles title in February.

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ)
Women's doubles, second round, Court 8, first match (from 7pm AEST)
Dropping only two games in their opening-round win, Australians Sanders and Tomljanovic proved a dangerous combination. It was a first Roland Garros win for 26-year-old Sanders and matches 28-year-old Tomljanovic's best result in Paris. Pavlyuchenkova ended Tomljanovic's singles campaign earlier this week, can the Aussie get revenge on the doubles court? A victory would mark Sanders' best Grand Slam doubles result, while Tomljanovic is looking to reach a major third round for a fifth time.

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)
Men's doubles, third round, Court 9, first match (from 7pm AEST)
Enjoying a career-best run in Paris, 23-year-old Purcell and 27-year-old Saville face the No.2 seeds in the third round. Farah, the world No.3, and No.4-ranked Cabal are two-time Grand Slam champions and former world No.1s. Winners of two titles so far this season, the Colombian combination carry momentum into this clash with No.46-ranked Purcell and No.35 Saville. But after saving match points in their opening-round win, the Aussies have nothing to lose as they look to reach their second Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Luke Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)
Mixed doubles, first round, Court 9, third match
Making his Roland Garros mixed doubles debut, 27-year-old Saville is partnering world No.11 Dabrowski. The 29-year-old Canadian, who is a two-time Grand Slam mixed doubles champion, was set to play with world No.1 Mate Pavic, but switched to world No.35 Saville when her partner tested positive to COVID-19. Vesnina is a former world No.1 doubles player returning from maternity leave, while Karatsev is one of the most improved in the men's game.

John Peers (AUS)/Chan Hao-Ching (TPE) v Neal Skupski (GBR)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI)
Mixed doubles, first round, Court 9, fourth match
World No.25 Peers is making his seventh appearance in a Roland Garros mixed doubles draw - and a first alongside 27-year-old Chan, the world No.21 from Chinese Taipei. The 32-year-old Australian's best mixed doubles result in Paris is quarterfinals in 2015 and 2019. They face two players who have enjoyed top-20 breakthroughs this season - 31 year-old Brit Skupski and 30-year-old Chilean Guarachi.

> TV GUIDE: How to watch Roland Garros