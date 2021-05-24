Aussie women ready for Roland Garros qualifying

Action at Roland Garros begins in Paris tonight, where we have a strong group of contenders in the women's singles qualifying draw. There are six Aussies in the field, the largest representation we've had in qualifying since 1992.

Introducing our Aussie hopes ...

Lizette Cabrera, 23, Queensland

Cabrera is competing at Roland Garros for the first time since 2018, when she made the second round in qualifying. Returning to tour after a three-month training block in Brisbane, the No.150-ranked Cabrera is aiming to qualify to earn a main draw debut. She faces No.32 seed Wang Xiyu in the opening round. It is Cabrera's first career meeting against the 20-year-old Chinese player, who is a former world No.1 junior.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (1-2 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Qualifying second round (2018)

Storm Sanders, 26, Western Australia

It has been seven years since Sanders last competed in singles at Roland Garros. The 26-year-old has stormed back up the rankings this year - from No.283 in January, she is now at a career-high of No.161. With a season record of 12-7, which includes three top-100 wins, the left-hander returns to Paris with confidence. Sanders' first-round opponent is world No.136 Katarzyna Kawa of Poland, the No.24 seed who is currently on a nine-match losing streak.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (0-1 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Qualifying first round (2014)

Priscilla Hon, 23, Queensland

Hon lists clay as her favourite surface and proved she's a threat with a second-round run at Roland Garros in 2019, where as a wildcard she pushed world No.14 Madison Keys to three sets. The world No.162 is returning from a hip injury and playing her first tour-level event since March 2020. She meets American Francesca Di Lorenzo in the first round. It is Hon's first career meeting against the left-handed world No.160.

Roland Garros career record: 1-1 (0-1 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Second round (2019)

Arina Rodionova, 31, Victoria

Making her eighth Roland Garros appearance, Rodionova is aiming to qualify in Paris for a first time. The world No.169, who made her only main draw appearance as a wildcard in 2016, has twice reached the second round in qualifying, including at last year's tournament. Rodionova has drawn India's Ankita Raina in her first match, a 28-year-old ranked No.182 who she has only previously played against in doubles.

Roland Garros career record: 0-1 (2-6 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Qualifying second round (2010, 2020)

Ellen Perez, 25, New South Wales

Already a top 50-ranked doubles player, Perez is hoping to improve her current singles ranking of world No.239. The 25-year-old is making her singles debut at Roland Garros and aiming to qualify for a major for the first time. Russian Vitalia Diatchenko is her first-round opponent. It will be Perez's first meeting against the experienced 30-year-old world No.154.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Making debut

[WC] Olivia Gadecki, 19, Queensland

A stunning upset of world No.4 Sofia Kenin at the Melbourne Summer Series in February proved Gadecki is one to watch. The world No.518, who is a wildcard entry, has built a 21-9 win-loss record this season and won her first professional singles title on clay at an ITF tournament in Turkey in April. She has been drawn against world No.172 Anastasia Gasanova, a 22-year-old Russian.

Roland Garros career record: 0-0 (0-0 in qualifying)

Roland Garros best result: Making debut

