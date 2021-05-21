Ebden and Smith advance to Lyon semifinals

LYON, FRANCE

Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith are into their third tour-level doubles semifinal of the season.

The Aussie combination defeated second seeds Henri Kontinen of Finland and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France, both players who are Grand Slam doubles champions, in the quarterfinals of an ATP 250 tournament in Lyon.

Ebden and Smith did not lose a game in a 20-minute opening set, then saved multiple set points in a tighter second set to seal victory in 77 minutes.

Fourth seeds Hugo Nys of Monaco and Tim Puetz of Germany await in the semifinals.

The 32-year-old Smith is aiming to reach his first ATP-level final on clay, while 33-year-old Ebden is targeting a third.

Aussies in action - Lyon

RESULTS

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [2] Henri Kontinen (FIN)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 6-0 7-6(6)

COMING UP

Men's doubles, semifinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [4] Hugo Nys (MON)/Tim Puetz (GER)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

Australian John Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus are through to their second tour-level semifinal in as many weeks.

The second-seeded duo won two matches at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva today, a result of inclement weather impacting the schedule earlier in the week.

Peers and Venus scored a straight-sets victory against El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands, before returning to the court for the quarterfinals.

Swiss wildcards Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Stricker proved a test, but Peers and Venus prevailed in a close 6-3 1-6 [11-9] encounter.

They will face either fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna of India and Franko Skugar of Croatia or Uruguayan Ariel Behar and Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar in the semifinals.

Aussies in action - Geneva

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) 6-1 6-4

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d [WC] Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)/Dominic Stricker (SUI) 6-3 1-6 [11-9]

COMING UP

Men's doubles, semifinals

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v TBC



BIELLA, ITALY

Thanasi Kokkinakis is building important momentum ahead of next week's Roland Garros qualifying event.

The 25-year-old Australian has advanced to the semifinals at an ATP Challenger in Biella.

Kokkinakis, who is currently ranked No.198, scored a 6-4 7-6(1) quarterfinal victory against fourth seed Alexandre Muller to reach his first semifinal since September 2019.

He next plays second seed Zhang Zhihen, the world No.179 from China, for a place in the final.

Aussies in action - Biella

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [4] Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4 7-6(1)

COMING UP

Men's singles, semifinals

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [2] Zhang Zhihen (CHN)

