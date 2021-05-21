Ebden and Smith advance to Lyon semifinals

Australian men are enjoying great success in doubles this week, with Matt Ebden, John-Patrick Smith and John Peers all advancing to ATP-level semifinals.

Friday 21 May 2021
Leigh Rogers
Lyon, France
SINGAPORE - FEBRUARY 27: Matthew Ebden (L) and John-Patrick Smith of Australia celebrate match point in their Men's Doubles Semifinal match against Luis David Martinez of Venezuela and David Vega Hernandez of Spain on day six of the Singapore Tennis Open at the OCBC Arena on February 27, 2021 in Singapore. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images for Sport Singapore)

LYON, FRANCE

Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith are into their third tour-level doubles semifinal of the season.

The Aussie combination defeated second seeds Henri Kontinen of Finland and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France, both players who are Grand Slam doubles champions, in the quarterfinals of an ATP 250 tournament in Lyon.

Ebden and Smith did not lose a game in a 20-minute opening set, then saved multiple set points in a tighter second set to seal victory in 77 minutes.

Fourth seeds Hugo Nys of Monaco and Tim Puetz of Germany await in the semifinals.

The 32-year-old Smith is aiming to reach his first ATP-level final on clay, while 33-year-old Ebden is targeting a third.

Aussies in action - Lyon

RESULTS
Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [2] Henri Kontinen (FIN)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 6-0 7-6(6)

COMING UP
Men's doubles, semifinals
Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [4] Hugo Nys (MON)/Tim Puetz (GER)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

Australian John Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus are through to their second tour-level semifinal in as many weeks.

The second-seeded duo won two matches at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva today, a result of inclement weather impacting the schedule earlier in the week.

Peers and Venus scored a straight-sets victory against El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands, before returning to the court for the quarterfinals.

Swiss wildcards Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Stricker proved a test, but Peers and Venus prevailed in a close 6-3 1-6 [11-9] encounter.

They will face either fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna of India and Franko Skugar of Croatia or Uruguayan Ariel Behar and Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar in the semifinals.

Aussies in action - Geneva

RESULTS
Men's doubles, first round
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) 6-1 6-4

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d [WC] Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)/Dominic Stricker (SUI) 6-3 1-6 [11-9]

COMING UP
Men's doubles, semifinals
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v TBC

BIELLA, ITALY

Thanasi Kokkinakis is building important momentum ahead of next week's Roland Garros qualifying event.

The 25-year-old Australian has advanced to the semifinals at an ATP Challenger in Biella.

Kokkinakis, who is currently ranked No.198, scored a 6-4 7-6(1) quarterfinal victory against fourth seed Alexandre Muller to reach his first semifinal since September 2019.

He next plays second seed Zhang Zhihen, the world No.179 from China, for a place in the final.

Aussies in action - Biella

RESULTS
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [4] Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4 7-6(1)

COMING UP
Men's singles, semifinals
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [2] Zhang Zhihen (CHN)