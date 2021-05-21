Ebden and Smith advance to Lyon semifinals

LYON, FRANCE
Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith are into their third tour-level doubles semifinal of the season.
The Aussie combination defeated second seeds Henri Kontinen of Finland and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France, both players who are Grand Slam doubles champions, in the quarterfinals of an ATP 250 tournament in Lyon.
Ebden and Smith did not lose a game in a 20-minute opening set, then saved multiple set points in a tighter second set to seal victory in 77 minutes.
Fourth seeds Hugo Nys of Monaco and Tim Puetz of Germany await in the semifinals.
The 32-year-old Smith is aiming to reach his first ATP-level final on clay, while 33-year-old Ebden is targeting a third.
Aussies in action - Lyon
RESULTS
Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [2] Henri Kontinen (FIN)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) 6-0 7-6(6)
COMING UP
Men's doubles, semifinals
Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [4] Hugo Nys (MON)/Tim Puetz (GER)
GENEVA, SWITZERLAND
Australian John Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus are through to their second tour-level semifinal in as many weeks.
The second-seeded duo won two matches at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva today, a result of inclement weather impacting the schedule earlier in the week.
Peers and Venus scored a straight-sets victory against El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Matwe Middelkoop of the Netherlands, before returning to the court for the quarterfinals.
Swiss wildcards Marc-Andrea Huesler and Dominic Stricker proved a test, but Peers and Venus prevailed in a close 6-3 1-6 [11-9] encounter.
They will face either fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna of India and Franko Skugar of Croatia or Uruguayan Ariel Behar and Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar in the semifinals.
Aussies in action - Geneva
RESULTS
Men's doubles, first round
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) 6-1 6-4
Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) d [WC] Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)/Dominic Stricker (SUI) 6-3 1-6 [11-9]
COMING UP
Men's doubles, semifinals
[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v TBC
BIELLA, ITALY
Thanasi Kokkinakis is building important momentum ahead of next week's Roland Garros qualifying event.
The 25-year-old Australian has advanced to the semifinals at an ATP Challenger in Biella.
Kokkinakis, who is currently ranked No.198, scored a 6-4 7-6(1) quarterfinal victory against fourth seed Alexandre Muller to reach his first semifinal since September 2019.
He next plays second seed Zhang Zhihen, the world No.179 from China, for a place in the final.
Aussies in action - Biella
RESULTS
Men's singles, quarterfinals
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [4] Alexandre Muller (FRA) 6-4 7-6(1)
COMING UP
Men's singles, semifinals
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [2] Zhang Zhihen (CHN)