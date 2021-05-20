Injury derails Tomljanovic's Belgrade campaign

BELGRADE, SERBIA

Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic has been forced to retire in her second-round match in Belgrade due to a left hip injury.

The 28-year-old had started strongly against seventh-seeded Swede Rebecca Peterson, taking the opening set.

Peterson bounced back to level the match, but after one hour and 46 minutes on court, Tomljanovic was unable to continue.

Aussies in action - Belgrade

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[7] Rebecca Peterson (SWE) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 6-2 2-1 ret.

LYON, FRANCE

Aussie duo Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith are through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Lyon.

They earned their place in the final eight with a straight-sets win against Greek brothers Stefanos and Petro Tsitsipas.

It is the Aussie pairing's fifth tour-level quarterfinal appearance of the season. They next play second seeds Henri Kontinen of Finland and Edouard Roger-Vasselin of France.

Aussies in action - Lyon

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [WC] Petro Tsitsipas (GRE)/Stefano Tsitsipas (GRE) 7-6(3) 6-3

COMING UP

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [2] Henri Kontinen (FIN)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND

Australia's John Peers and New Zealand's Michael Venus are yet to play their first-round match at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva.

For the second day in a row, their scheduled match was unable to be played due to inclement weather.

Aussies in action - Geneva

COMING UP

Men's doubles, first round

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)