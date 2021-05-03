Ranking movers: Kokkinakis returns to Aussie top 10

Thanasi Kokkinakis is back inside the world's top 200 and moves to No.10 among Aussie men in the latest rankings.

Monday 03 May 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia plays a shot during his match against Alex Bolt of Australia during Day 1 of the ATP 250 Murray River Open at Melbourne Park on Monday, February 1, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ Scott Barbour
Men's singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis is back inside the Australian top 10. The 25-year-old overtakes Aleksandar Vukic in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings, improving nine places to world No.200 after reaching the quarterfinals at an ATP Challenger tournament in Italy last week.

Kokkinakis has built an 11-6 win-loss record on tour since travelling overseas in March, helping him improve more than 40 places in the rankings over the past two months.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.24+1
John MillmanNo.42-2
Nick KyrgiosNo.560
Jordan ThompsonNo.610
Alexei PopyrinNo.76+1
James DuckworthNo.1010
Christopher O'ConnellNo.1280
Marc PolmansNo.147+1
Alex BoltNo.193-4
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.200+9
Women's singles

Ash Barty remains on top of the WTA Tour singles rankings, which are not being updated this week due to the two-week Madrid Open tournament currently in progress.

Barty is through to the third round at the WTA 1000 tournament, where she will face reigning Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek for the first time.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.780
Astra SharmaNo.1190
Sam StosurNo.1250
Maddison InglisNo.1320
Lizette CabreraNo.1460
Priscilla HonNo.1590
Storm SandersNo.1660
Arina RodionovaNo.1680
Ellen PerezNo.2370
Men's doubles

Marc Polmans teamed with Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky to win an ATP Challenger title in the Czech Republic last week, helping him jump 15 spots in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

It is the 24-year-old Polmans' first doubles title since October 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.280
Luke SavilleNo.340
Max PurcellNo.46-1
Alex de MinaurNo.65+1
Matthew EbdenNo.73+2
John-Patrick SmithNo.75-2
Matt ReidNo.100-4
Marc PolmansNo.123+15
James DuckworthNo.218+1
Scott PuodziunasNo.220-10
Women's doubles

Ash Barty remains the highest-ranked Aussie woman in the WTA doubles rankings, which like the singles rankings will not be updated until after the completion of the Madrid Open.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.170
Ellen PerezNo.470
Sam StosurNo.530
Storm SandersNo.630
Arina RodionovaNo.720
Ajla TomljanovicNo.1100
Monique AdamczakNo.1170
Astra SharmaNo.1230
Alison BaiNo.1730
Jaimee FourlisNo.1780

