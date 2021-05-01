Millman's quarterfinal delayed in Munich

MUNICH, GERMANY

John Millman's second career ATP quarterfinal appearance on clay has been delayed due to inclement weather.

Second seed Casper Ruud was leading 6-3 0-0 when the match was abandoned and rescheduled for tomorrow.

It means should Millman recover to defeat the world No.24, he will also have to play a semifinal tomorrow.

Aussies in action - Munich

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[8] John Millman (AUS) v [2] Casper Ruud (NOR) 3-6 0-0

Men's singles, semifinals

Winner of [8] John Millman (AUS)/[2] Casper Ruud (NOR) v winner of Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)/Norbert Gombos (SVK)

MADRID, SPAIN

World No.22 Elena Rybakina proved too strong for Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, scoring a 6-4 6-0 victory in their first-round clash at a WTA 1000 tournament in Madrid.

It leaves Ash Barty as the last remaining Aussie in the women's singles draw. Barty plays Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek in the second round.

The men's tournament begins this evening with singles qualifying action. Two Aussies - Jordan Thompson and Alexei Popyrin - are trying to earn main draw spots.

Aussies in action - Madrid

RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d [Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-4 6-0



COMING UP

Women's singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [Q] Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

Women's doubles, second round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) v TBC

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [WC] Carlos Taberner (ESP)

[10] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Federico Coria (ARG)

Men's singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) v [12] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Jaume Munar (ESP)