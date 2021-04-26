Ranking movers: Barty extends lead as world No.1

Women's singles
Ash Barty has extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings.
After winning her third singles title of the season in Stuttgart, Barty now has an 1865-point lead over No.2-ranked Naomi Osaka.
Barty is spending her 73rd week on top of the WTA rankings, which places her ninth of the list of all-time longest-serving No.1s.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.78
|-1
|Astra Sharma
|No.119
|+1
|Sam Stosur
|No.125
|+1
|Maddison Inglis
|No.132
|+1
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.146
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.159
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.166
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.168
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.237
|0
Men's singles
Alexei Popyrin is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 21-year-old improves two spots to world No.77 after advancing to the second round in Belgrade last week.
John Millman is back inside the world's top 40, improving three places after also reaching the second round in Belgrade.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.25
|0
|John Millman
|No.40
|+3
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.56
|-1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.61
|-2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.77
|+2
|James Duckworth
|No.101
|0
|Christopher O'Connell
|No.128
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.148
|0
|Alex Bolt
|No.189
|0
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.199
|0
Women's doubles
Ash Barty has improved six places in the latest WTA doubles rankings. After winning her 12th career WTA doubles title in Stuttgart, the 25-year-old returns to the world's top 20.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.17
|+6
|Ellen Perez
|No.47
|+2
|Sam Stosur
|No.53
|-1
|Storm Sanders
|No.63
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.72
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.110
|+1
|Monique Adamczak
|No.117
|-12
|Astra Sharma
|No.123
|+2
|Alison Bai
|No.173
|+1
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.178
|0
Men's doubles
John Peers remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.28
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.34
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.45
|-1
|Alex de Minaur
|No.66
|+1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.73
|-1
|Matthew Ebden
|No.75
|0
|Matt Reid
|No.96
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.138
|-5
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.210
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.219
|0
