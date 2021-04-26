Ranking movers: Barty extends lead as world No.1

After winning her 11th career WTA singles title, Ash Barty has consolidated her position as world No.1.

Monday 26 April 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with her trophy after winning the singles final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka (not in picture) of the Women's Tennis Grand Prix WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on April 25, 2021. (Photo by Marijan Murat / POOL / AFP) (Photo by MARIJAN MURAT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Women's singles

Ash Barty has extended her lead atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

After winning her third singles title of the season in Stuttgart, Barty now has an 1865-point lead over No.2-ranked Naomi Osaka.

Barty is spending her 73rd week on top of the WTA rankings, which places her ninth of the list of all-time longest-serving No.1s.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.78-1
Astra SharmaNo.119+1
Sam StosurNo.125+1
Maddison InglisNo.132+1
Lizette CabreraNo.1460
Priscilla HonNo.1590
Storm SandersNo.1660
Arina RodionovaNo.1680
Ellen PerezNo.2370
Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin is at a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 21-year-old improves two spots to world No.77 after advancing to the second round in Belgrade last week.

John Millman is back inside the world's top 40, improving three places after also reaching the second round in Belgrade.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.250
John MillmanNo.40+3
Nick KyrgiosNo.56-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.61-2
Alexei PopyrinNo.77+2
James DuckworthNo.1010
Christopher O'ConnellNo.1280
Marc PolmansNo.1480
Alex BoltNo.1890
Aleksandar VukicNo.1990
Women's doubles

Ash Barty has improved six places in the latest WTA doubles rankings. After winning her 12th career WTA doubles title in Stuttgart, the 25-year-old returns to the world's top 20.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.17+6
Ellen PerezNo.47+2
Sam StosurNo.53-1
Storm SandersNo.630
Arina RodionovaNo.720
Ajla TomljanovicNo.110+1
Monique AdamczakNo.117-12
Astra SharmaNo.123+2
Alison BaiNo.173+1
Jaimee FourlisNo.1780
Men's doubles

John Peers remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.280
Luke SavilleNo.340
Max PurcellNo.45-1
Alex de MinaurNo.66+1
John-Patrick SmithNo.73-1
Matthew EbdenNo.750
Matt ReidNo.960
Marc PolmansNo.138-5
Scott PuodziunasNo.210-1
James DuckworthNo.2190

