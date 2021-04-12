Ranking movers: Sanders sets new career-high

Storm Sanders continues her stunning 2021 rise, setting a new career-high singles ranking again this week.

Monday 12 April 2021
Leigh Rogers
Melbourne, Australia
Storm Sanders of Australia plays a shot against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Centre Court during Day 3 of the Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ JAMES ELSBY
Women's singles

Storm Sanders has soared to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings. The 26-year-old jumps 17 places to world No.170 after reaching the second round in Charleston last week as a qualifier.

Sanders started the 2021 season ranked No.283, but has improved her ranking more than 100 places with impressive results over the past two months.

Astra Sharma slipped 31 places after losing points from her 2019 run to the Bogota final.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.77+1
Sam StosurNo.1240
Maddison InglisNo.1280
Lizette CabreraNo.147+1
Priscilla HonNo.160-4
Astra SharmaNo.165-31
Arina RodionovaNo.166-3
Storm SandersNo.170+17
Ellen PerezNo.2380
Men's singles

Aleksandar Vukic is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 25-year-old rises seven places after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Croatia last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.250
John MillmanNo.440
Nick KyrgiosNo.57-2
Jordan ThompsonNo.63-1
Alexei PopyrinNo.83-1
James DuckworthNo.98-1
Christopher O'ConnellNo.125-1
Marc PolmansNo.1490
Alex BoltNo.186-1
Aleksandar VukicNo.200+7
Women's doubles

Ash Barty remains Australia's top-ranked woman in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Meanwhile, Astra Sharma dropped 23 places following her semifinal exit while defending her Bogota doubles title.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.230
Ellen PerezNo.500
Sam StosurNo.520
Storm SandersNo.670
Arina RodionovaNo.72+1
Monique AdamczakNo.103-10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.109+1
Astra SharmaNo.118-23
Lizette CabreraNo.169+1
Alison BaiNo.1750
Men's doubles

John Peers continues to hold the No.1 Australian position in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 32-year-old makes his tour return this week in Monte-Carlo, where he is partnering Davis Cup team-mate Alex de Minaur.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.280
Luke SavilleNo.360
Max PurcellNo.44+1
Alex de MinaurNo.66-2
John-Patrick SmithNo.70-1
Matthew EbdenNo.74-2
Matt ReidNo.970
Marc PolmansNo.131+2
Scott PuodziunasNo.211-3
James DuckworthNo.218+1

