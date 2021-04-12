Ranking movers: Sanders sets new career-high

Women's singles
Storm Sanders has soared to a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings. The 26-year-old jumps 17 places to world No.170 after reaching the second round in Charleston last week as a qualifier.
Sanders started the 2021 season ranked No.283, but has improved her ranking more than 100 places with impressive results over the past two months.
Astra Sharma slipped 31 places after losing points from her 2019 run to the Bogota final.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.77
|+1
|Sam Stosur
|No.124
|0
|Maddison Inglis
|No.128
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.147
|+1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.160
|-4
|Astra Sharma
|No.165
|-31
|Arina Rodionova
|No.166
|-3
|Storm Sanders
|No.170
|+17
|Ellen Perez
|No.238
|0
Men's singles
Aleksandar Vukic is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 25-year-old rises seven places after reaching an ATP Challenger quarterfinal in Croatia last week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.25
|0
|John Millman
|No.44
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.57
|-2
|Jordan Thompson
|No.63
|-1
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.83
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.98
|-1
|Christopher O'Connell
|No.125
|-1
|Marc Polmans
|No.149
|0
|Alex Bolt
|No.186
|-1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.200
|+7
Women's doubles
Ash Barty remains Australia's top-ranked woman in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
Meanwhile, Astra Sharma dropped 23 places following her semifinal exit while defending her Bogota doubles title.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.23
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.50
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.52
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.67
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.72
|+1
|Monique Adamczak
|No.103
|-10
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.109
|+1
|Astra Sharma
|No.118
|-23
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.169
|+1
|Alison Bai
|No.175
|0
Men's doubles
John Peers continues to hold the No.1 Australian position in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 32-year-old makes his tour return this week in Monte-Carlo, where he is partnering Davis Cup team-mate Alex de Minaur.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.28
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.36
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.44
|+1
|Alex de Minaur
|No.66
|-2
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.70
|-1
|Matthew Ebden
|No.74
|-2
|Matt Reid
|No.97
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.131
|+2
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.211
|-3
|James Duckworth
|No.218
|+1
