Sharma eliminated in Guadalajara quarterfinals

Astra Sharma will turn her attention to doubles after Sara Sorribes Tormo claimed a 6-3 6-3 victory in their Guadalajara quarterfinal.

Sorribes Tormo, the No.4 seed at the Abierto de Guadalajara tournament in Mexico, was dominant from the outset, racing to a 4-0 lead.

While Sharma clawed back one service break, she couldn't managed a first-set comeback.

With another service break over Sharma in the sixth game of the second set, Sorribes Tormo went on to complete her victory in one hour and 20 minutes.

But there was success for Sharma in doubles, who teamed with countrywoman Ellen Perez to reach the doubles semifinal.

The Australians, seeded No.3 at Guadalajara, defeated wildcards Eugenie Bouchard and CoCo Vandeweghe 6-4 6-4 to set a meeting with Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar.

Results:

Women's singles, quarterfinal

[4] Sara Torribes Tormo (ESP) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Women's doubles, quarterfinal

[3] Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) d [W] Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 6-4 6-4

Coming up:

[3] Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Maria Sanchez (USA) /Fanny Stollar (HUN)