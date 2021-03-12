Sharma eliminated in Guadalajara quarterfinals

Sara Sorribes Tormo overcomes Astra Sharma in the Guadalajara quarterfinals, but the Australian teams with Ellen Perez to reach the doubles semifinals.

Friday 12 March 2021
Vivienne Christie
Guadalajara, Mexico
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 31: Astra Sharma of Australia serves in her match against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia during day one of the WTA 500 Gippsland Trophy at Melbourne Park on January 31, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Astra Sharma will turn her attention to doubles after Sara Sorribes Tormo claimed a 6-3 6-3 victory in their Guadalajara quarterfinal.

Sorribes Tormo, the No.4 seed at the Abierto de Guadalajara tournament in Mexico, was dominant from the outset, racing to a 4-0 lead.

While Sharma clawed back one service break, she couldn't managed a first-set comeback.

With another service break over Sharma in the sixth game of the second set, Sorribes Tormo went on to complete her victory in one hour and 20 minutes.

But there was success for Sharma in doubles, who teamed with countrywoman Ellen Perez to reach the doubles semifinal.

The Australians, seeded No.3 at Guadalajara, defeated wildcards Eugenie Bouchard and CoCo Vandeweghe 6-4 6-4 to set a meeting with Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar.

Results:

Women's singles, quarterfinal
[4] Sara Torribes Tormo (ESP) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Women's doubles, quarterfinal
[3] Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) d [W] Eugenie Bouchard (CAN)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) 6-4 6-4

Coming up:

[3] Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v Maria Sanchez (USA) /Fanny Stollar (HUN)