AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia logo

The winner is Jordan Smith!

Our NSW State Champ won the AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia against the big guns, including Jannik Sinner, to win the $1 miillion.

Meet Jordan Get the details
January 14: Jordan Smith during 1 Point Slam on Rod Laver Arena during Opening Week Showdown during Opening Week prior to the 2026 Australian Open Wednesday, January 14, 2026. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/HAMISH BLAIR

Re-live the State Champs action from the AO 1 Point Slam

AO26 1 Point Slam driven by Kia | Winners and draw

AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia draw

Discover who is played at the AO 1 Point Slam. See the match-ups from top pros like Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff, to our State Champs. 

Download the draw
This photo shows the main entrance to Rod Laver Arena, home of the Australia Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on October 27, 2021, after the Victoria state premier stated unvaccinated players would not get special dispensation for the Australian Open planned for January. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

Discover the clubs behind the Slam

Meet the clubs who competed for $50,000! Learn their vision, see who’s representing them - pros, invitees, state champs, and amateurs. Explore the stories behind the showdown.

Explore club stories
AO 1 Point Slam Club with net

See the Pros in action at the AO 1 Point Slam

For any further questions

Please contact: onepointslam@tennis.com.au

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