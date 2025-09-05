Re-live the State Champs action from the AO 1 Point Slam
AO26 1 Point Slam driven by Kia | Winners and draw
See the Pros in action at the AO 1 Point Slam
Joanna Garland (TPE) finalist at the AO 1 Point Slam
Joanna Garland (TPE) finalist of the AO 1 Point Slam on Rod Laver Arena
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) returns at the AO 1 Point Slam
Jannik Sinner (ITA) wins his point at the AO 1 Point Slam
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) at the AO 1 Point Slam
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) loses at the AO 1 Point Slam
Jordan Smith (AUS) Jannik Sinner (ITA) at their match-up
Amanda Anisimova (USA) returns at the AO 1 Point Slam
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) and the racquet lose at the AO 1 Point Slam
Naomi Osaka (JPN) at the AO 1 Point Slam
- Joanna
- Joanna
- Alexander
- Sinner
- Kyrios
- Carlos
- Sinner and Smith
- Amanda
- Kyrios
- Naomi
Meet the 1 Point Slam State Champions
For any further questions
Please contact: onepointslam@tennis.com.au