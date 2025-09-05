Thomas Van Haaren: NT Champion 2025
Name: Thomas Van Haaren
Age: 22
Bio: Thomas played college tennis in Nebraska in 2023. He returned to Alice Springs in 2024, adapting from synthetic grass to hard court to win his opportunity to play at Melbourne Park, point by point.
Representing: Alice Springs Tennis Association
“Super grateful for the opportunity and to play a couple of points and share the court with the best in the world – I’m super excited to get to Melbourne and give it a go.”
Thomas Van Haaren, 5 December 2025
Thomas at the AO 1 Point Slam main draw
Thomas Van Haaren representing Alice Springs Tennis Association in the AO 1 Point Slam
Thomas Van Haaren at the AO Opening Week
Karl Stefanovic and Thomas Van Haaran (AUS) during 1 Point Slam on Rod Laver Arena.
Thomas Van Haaran during the AO 1 Point Slam main event
Thomas Van Haaren, 22, representing Alice Springs Tennis Association.
- Photo shoot
- Photo shoot
- Main draw
- Main draw
- AO locker room
Watch Thomas in action
Winner Thomas Van Haaren serving
Thomas Van Haaren in action
Winner Thomas Van Haaren during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships
Thomas Van Haaren serving
Winner Thomas Van Haaren in celebration
- State champion serving
- State champion serving again
- Thomas receiving
- Thomas serving a third time
- Image 2
NT State Championships gallery
Winner Thomas Van Haaren during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships
Participants during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships
Participants during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships
In action at the NT 1 Point Slam State Championships
Levi McLean returning at the NT 1 Point Slam
- State champion
- Grey t-shirt
- Red t-shirt
- In action
- Levi McLean