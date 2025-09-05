AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia logo

NT 1 Point Slam highlights

Thomas Van Haaren leads NT pride at the AO 1 Point Slam! Discover which clubs are represented in the main draw.
See the clubs
December 5: Winner Thomas Van Haaren during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships at the Darwin Tennis Centre on Friday, December 5, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/Duane Preston

Thomas Van Haaren: NT Champion 2025

Winner Thomas Van Haaren during the AO 1 Point Slam Northern Territory State Championships at the Darwin Tennis Centre on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Name: Thomas Van Haaren

Age: 22

Bio: Thomas played college tennis in Nebraska in 2023. He returned to Alice Springs in 2024, adapting from synthetic grass to hard court to win his opportunity to play at Melbourne Park, point by point.

Representing: Alice Springs Tennis Association

“Super grateful for the opportunity and to play a couple of points and share the court with the best in the world – I’m super excited to get to Melbourne and give it a go.”

Thomas Van Haaren, 5 December 2025

Thomas at the AO 1 Point Slam main draw

Watch Thomas in action

NT Clubs Chasing $50K Glory!

Explore the Northern Territory clubs in the AO 1 Point Slam main draw and their shot at winning a $50K tennis grant for their community.

See who could win
Sunset over the courts at Tennis Palmerston

NT State Championships gallery