Alec Reverente: AO 1 Point Slam Kia winner and Queensland Champion 2025
Name: Alec Reverente
Age: 23
Bio: Alec has been playing tennis since he was nine years old, has competed in many tournaments and more recently taken up a career in coaching. If he takes home the $1 million, he says he will use some of the winnings to give back to his club which has supported him throughout his tennis journey and would benefit from some new courts.
Representing: Sandgate and District Junior Tennis Association
“I feel very blessed because not many people get this opportunity. I don’t want to take it for granted - it’ll be really awesome.
My strategy will be just take it one point at a time. Don’t think too far ahead. Make sure to serve well, and if not, just get the ball back in play,”
Alex Reverente, 20 December 2025
Don’t miss Alec’s winning moment: The bold play that earned him the Kia EV3
Alec Reverente made a gutsy, crowd‑stopping call - taking the serve after winning rock, paper, scissors against eventual AO 1 Point Slam champion Jordan Smith. And that fearless move paid off big, earning him a brand‑new Kia EV3.
Want to see the moment boldness turned into brilliance? Watch the video and relive the winning point that stole the spotlight.
Alec at the AO 1 Point Slam main draw
- Representing
- Alec photoshoot
- Alec winning a point
- Alec returning
- Hands in air
Watch Alec in action
- Alec returning
- Alec serving
- Alec in action
- State champion returning
- State champion with certificate
QLD State Championships gallery
- Sering player
- Shaking hands
- Competitors next to each other
- Returning
- In action
- Rock paper scissors
- Net action