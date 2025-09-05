AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia logo

Queensland's Slam action

Experience Alec Reverente’s winning moment and the energy of the State Championships through vibrant photo galleries.
December 20: Winner Alec Jacob Reverente during the AO 1 Point Slam Queensland State Championships at the University of Queensland Tennis Club on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAVID KAPERNICK

Alec Reverente: AO 1 Point Slam Kia winner and Queensland Champion 2025

December 20: Winner Alec Jacob Reverente during the AO 1 Point Slam Queensland State Championships at the University of Queensland Tennis Club on Saturday, December 20, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ DAVID KAPERNICK

Name: Alec Reverente

Age: 23

Bio: Alec has been playing tennis since he was nine years old, has competed in many tournaments and more recently taken up a career in coaching. If he takes home the $1 million, he says he will use some of the winnings to give back to his club which has supported him throughout his tennis journey and would benefit from some new courts.

Representing: Sandgate and District Junior Tennis Association

 

“I feel very blessed because not many people get this opportunity. I don’t want to take it for granted - it’ll be really awesome.
My strategy will be just take it one point at a time. Don’t think too far ahead. Make sure to serve well, and if not, just get the ball back in play,”

Alex Reverente, 20 December 2025

Don’t miss Alec’s winning moment: The bold play that earned him the Kia EV3

Alec Reverente made a gutsy, crowd‑stopping call - taking the serve after winning rock, paper, scissors against eventual AO 1 Point Slam champion Jordan Smith. And that fearless move paid off big, earning him a brand‑new Kia EV3.

Want to see the moment boldness turned into brilliance? Watch the video and relive the winning point that stole the spotlight.

Alec at the AO 1 Point Slam main draw

Watch Alec in action

QLD Clubs chasing $50,000

Queensland clubs are serving up big dreams at the AO 1 Point Slam. Discover their path to a $50,000 boost for grassroots tennis.

Explore the clubs
Aerial shot of the Gladstone Tennis and Squash Association

QLD State Championships gallery