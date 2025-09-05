Australian amateur Jordan Smith delivered a true fairy‑tale performance at the AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia - shocking the tennis world as he toppled top pros, including defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, on his way to capturing the incredible $1 million prize.

Now relive the magic: watch every heart‑stopping moment and discover Jordan’s inspiring journey, from his beginnings as a Community 1 Point Slam winner to rising through the ranks as the NSW State Champ, all the way to becoming the ultimate AO 1 Point Slam champion. His story isn’t just remarkable - it’s unmissable.