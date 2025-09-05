AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia logo

Feel the Slam, share the spirit

Celebrate Jordan Smith’s victory at the AO 1 Point Slam.. Dive into photo galleries that capture the action on court and the connections off it.

NSW Community winners before the start of the AO 1 Point Slam NSW State Championship

Jordan Smith: AO 1 Point Slam 2026 & NSW Champion 2025

December 21: Jordan Smith pumps his fist during the AO 1 Point Slam New South Wales State Championships at the Northern Suburbs Tennis Association on Sunday, December 21, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ STEVEN MARKHAM

Name: Jordan Smith

Age: 29

Bio: Jordan has been playing tennis since he was three years old, with his dad coaching him from an early age. He won two national junior singles titles and three national junior doubles titles between 2008 and 2012 and captained the Oakhill College First V tennis team to their state title in 2014. As a junior he played against Cam Norrie and Alexander Zverev.

https://chta.com.au/about-chta/meet-the-team/jordan-smith/

Representing: Castle Hill Tennis Academy

"It would be incredible [to play on Rod Laver Arena]. I grew up watching Rod Laver Arena on TV and seeing icons like Hewitt and Rafter. To step out there, look around and enjoy the moment would be amazing."

Jordan Smith, 21 December 2025

Every point of Jordan Smith's win at AO 1 Point Slam

Australian amateur Jordan Smith delivered a true fairy‑tale performance at the AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia - shocking the tennis world as he toppled top pros, including defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, on his way to capturing the incredible $1 million prize.

Now relive the magic: watch every heart‑stopping moment and discover Jordan’s inspiring journey, from his beginnings as a Community 1 Point Slam winner to rising through the ranks as the NSW State Champ, all the way to becoming the ultimate AO 1 Point Slam champion. His story isn’t just remarkable - it’s unmissable.

Follow Jordan's journey through the AO 1 Point Slam

Watch Jordan in action

NSW State Championships gallery

NSW clubs eye $50,000 prize

From Sydney to the regions, NSW clubs are ready to make history at the AO 1 Point Slam. Can they claim the $50K grant? 

Find out now
Aerial shot of the Nelson Bay Tennis Club