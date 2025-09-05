Jordan Smith: AO 1 Point Slam 2026 & NSW Champion 2025
Name: Jordan Smith
Age: 29
Bio: Jordan has been playing tennis since he was three years old, with his dad coaching him from an early age. He won two national junior singles titles and three national junior doubles titles between 2008 and 2012 and captained the Oakhill College First V tennis team to their state title in 2014. As a junior he played against Cam Norrie and Alexander Zverev.
https://chta.com.au/about-chta/meet-the-team/jordan-smith/
Representing: Castle Hill Tennis Academy
"It would be incredible [to play on Rod Laver Arena]. I grew up watching Rod Laver Arena on TV and seeing icons like Hewitt and Rafter. To step out there, look around and enjoy the moment would be amazing."
Jordan Smith, 21 December 2025
Every point of Jordan Smith's win at AO 1 Point Slam
Australian amateur Jordan Smith delivered a true fairy‑tale performance at the AO 1 Point Slam driven by Kia - shocking the tennis world as he toppled top pros, including defending Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, on his way to capturing the incredible $1 million prize.
Now relive the magic: watch every heart‑stopping moment and discover Jordan’s inspiring journey, from his beginnings as a Community 1 Point Slam winner to rising through the ranks as the NSW State Champ, all the way to becoming the ultimate AO 1 Point Slam champion. His story isn’t just remarkable - it’s unmissable.
Follow Jordan's journey through the AO 1 Point Slam
- Representing
- Winning
- Final
- Signing autographs
- Roger Federer
- Alex de Minaur
- Girlfriend
Watch Jordan in action
- State champion with certificate
- State champion returning
- Jordan returning
- Finalists
- Winner with family
NSW State Championships gallery
- the crowd
- Winner is rock
- Serving
- Net action
- Black t-shirt
- Players in action
- Image 23