Performance Coaching Course (Level 3)
Build a career in performance coaching and help your players maximise their potential.
What is the Performance Coaching Course (Level 3)?
This course focuses on maximising the potential of the athletes by implementing sustainable, efficient and effective coaching practices. Designed to develop world-leading coaches who are able to produce exceptional athletes.
Entry requirements
For entry requirements, please contact:
T: 1800 PLAY TENNIS (1800 752 983)
T: +61 3 9914 4191 (overseas)
Course fee
$5500 (inc. GST)
How to enrol
For coach members, check the course calendar and select the course you’re interested in. Not a member? Join Tennis Australia now