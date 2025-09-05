The National Tennis Academy (NTA) is the pinnacle of Tennis Australia's player development pathway with the dedicated goal to develop aspiring players into successful professionals.

The NTA offers everything that is required to build a strong platform for success, including:

support from Tennis Australia’s professional team

world-class facilities

athlete development program

personalised education program

residential options.

Tennis Australia have also introduced a college program as part of the NTA that is designed to support the best Australian players currently playing college tennis. This program includes support and communication from a dedicated staff member, coach support at designated pro events, access to facilities and resources at the NTA, and financial assistance.