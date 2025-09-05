National Tennis Academy
Offering unparalleled resources to achieve success on and off the court, this is where Australia's most talented players transition into professional tennis.
About the National Tennis Academy
The National Tennis Academy (NTA) is the pinnacle of Tennis Australia's player development pathway with the dedicated goal to develop aspiring players into successful professionals.
The NTA offers everything that is required to build a strong platform for success, including:
- support from Tennis Australia’s professional team
- world-class facilities
- athlete development program
- personalised education program
- residential options.
Tennis Australia have also introduced a college program as part of the NTA that is designed to support the best Australian players currently playing college tennis. This program includes support and communication from a dedicated staff member, coach support at designated pro events, access to facilities and resources at the NTA, and financial assistance.
Who can participate
Joining the NTA is by invitation-only – reserved for the most promising athletes from across the country. Considered players are selected based on their:
- Performance: The player meets the minimum ranking/rating requirements.
- Values: The player displays and adheres to set values and behaviours.
- Potential: The player is deemed to have strong top 100 potential based on the assessment of the qualification panel.
Further information regarding criteria and the most recent information on the NTA is available in the brochure:
Get in touch
If you have any further questions, please contact us:
Nicole Kriz
Phone: 0466 450 661
Email: [email protected]
Brent Larkham
Phone: 0403 347 878
Email: [email protected]