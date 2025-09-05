National Development Squads
Designed to complement a player's regular training – accelerating growth and prepare players for the next level of competition.
About National Development Squads
The National Development Squads (NDS) offers high-performance training for players aged 11 to 16 years old across Australia’s capital cities. Designed to be complementary to an athlete's regular sessions with their private coach, this program provides a structured training framework that includes:
- strength and conditioning training
- movement sessions
- match play opportunities.
Who can participate
Selection to the NDS is based on evaluations by Tennis Australia and by invitation only, along with recommendations from Tennis Australia coaches and private coaches.
Potential participants are expected to meet certain entry criteria related to their:
- Universal Tennis Rating (UTR)
- tournament results
- rankings
- adherence to behavioral values of competitiveness, coachability, and commitment.
Get involved
For more information regarding criteria and how to be selected for NDS, please reach out to the National Development Program Head Coach in your area:
|Melbourne
|Stephen Huss
|[email protected]
|Sydney
|David Moore
|[email protected]
|Brisbane
|Andrew Roberts
|[email protected]
|Perth
|Goran Marijan
|[email protected]
|Adelaide
|Sandon Stolle
|[email protected]
|Canberra
|Tom George
|[email protected]
|Tasmania
|James Bolzonello
|[email protected]