Super 10s is a national program that brings together promising young tennis players aged 10 and under. Players participate in exciting team-based competitions – a nurturing space to compete, learn and build friendships with other standout players in their state.

The program is designed to:

provide regular, high-quality competition that supports skill and character development

encourage teamwork among players, teams and families involved

create a positive and engaging environment for both players and parents

educate families, coaches and players on tennis development pathways and appropriate training loads to help progress toward national-level play.

Held in all major Australian cities, Super 10s serves as a foundational step in Tennis Australia's player development pathway.