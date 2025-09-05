Super 10s
Where talented under-10 players come together to grow, excel and connect.
About Super 10s
Super 10s is a national program that brings together promising young tennis players aged 10 and under. Players participate in exciting team-based competitions – a nurturing space to compete, learn and build friendships with other standout players in their state.
The program is designed to:
- provide regular, high-quality competition that supports skill and character development
- encourage teamwork among players, teams and families involved
- create a positive and engaging environment for both players and parents
- educate families, coaches and players on tennis development pathways and appropriate training loads to help progress toward national-level play.
Held in all major Australian cities, Super 10s serves as a foundational step in Tennis Australia's player development pathway.
How sessions are run
Super 10s players are grouped into boys’ and girls’ team, each made up of at least four players. Each team is led by a Team Manager – a qualified coach who provides on-court guidance, encouragement and tactical support during matches.
In some states, a development squad is also selected. These players play match play alongside the teams and may be called on as substitutes during match days – offering valuable exposure and experience.
Match format
Each player takes part in one singles and one doubles match per round, with all matches timed.
Players use a Dunlop green ball, which has 75 per cent compression compared to a standard yellow ball. This format – aligned with international (ITF) guidelines – supports better rallying, more success on court and long-term player development for 10-and-under athletes.
More than just matches
Super 10s offers players unique experiences beyond regular competition:
- Australian Open opportunities
Selected players may participate in the AO National Super 10s Camp, tailored for those born in 2015 for AO 2026.
- Exclusive experiences
Opportunities include coin toss privileges at the Australian Open, on-court demonstrations, behind-the-scenes tours and interactions with professional players.
- Talent Development Camps
Potential invitations to Tennis Australia Talent Development Camps for further growth.
- Ongoing guidance
Talent Development Managers in each state provide regular feedback and insights to parents, athletes and coaches to ensure all participants can excel in their tennis careers.
Who can participate
Super 10s is open to boys and girls who are 10 years old or younger.
To be eligible, players should demonstrate:
- Developmental trajectory: Strong technical fundamentals and overall athleticism.
- Playing standard: Ability to consistently rally to a defined target with depth, speed and spin.
- Tournament experience: Participation/Performance in Green Ball Series events, club or regional competitions.
- Commitment: A dedication to ongoing development and active participation in training and matches.
- Character: Support for fellow athletes and be courteous to all staff, coaches, players and parents.
Ready to join?
To be considered for selection in Super 10s, participation in the Challenge Day held within your local league environment is mandatory. Please note that selected players will be required to pay a season fee.
For additional details about the program and how to register for the latest Super 10s season dates, refer to your relevant states below:
|ACT
|Tennis ACT
|NSW
|NT
|
Martin Rocca, Talent and Coach Manager
|QLD
|
Isabella Fede, Talent Operations Manager
|SA
|
Sacha Vlamynck, Talent Development Manager
|TAS
|
James Bolzonello, Talent Operations Manager
|VIC
|
Trent Constance, Talent Development Manager
|WA
|Tennis WA
Super 10s Advantage Program
The Advantage Program complements the Super 10s season, offering all participants extra opportunities for growth both on and off the court.
Each player involved in Super 10s is invited to attend these small-group development sessions, led by Tennis Australia’s Talent Team. Groups are carefully matched based on players’ skill levels and commitment to the game.
What's included?
Each session is tailored to the age and skill level of the participants, including:
- on-court drills and skill testing
- technical analysis to refine skills
- physical fitness assessments and an introduction to strength and conditioning
- tournament planning and advice on weekly training schedules.
For parents and coaches
Parents and private coaches are welcome to attend the Advantage Program sessions. Coaches are also encouraged to join in drills and gain insight into the athlete’s development. Additionally, there will be sessions provided which cover:
- education topics tailored to 10-and-under players
- Q&A opportunities with the Talent Team
- guidance on how to set balanced training loads and long-term development goals.