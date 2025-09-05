Zone Squads
Bridging the gap from Super 10s to elite development – this program helps aspiring players unlock their potential on and off the court.
About Zone Squads
Zone Squads play a pivotal role in Tennis Australia’s player development pathway, offering talented players a structured environment for competitive training outside of their regular private training. These squads support players 11 to 15 years of age transitioning from Super 10s.
Zone Squads also serve as a pathway for players to potentially advance to National Development Squads within their home state – contingent upon their performance and progress.
Participants receive similar developmental opportunities as those in National Development Squads, which include sessions on:
- nutritional education
- strength and conditioning
- guidance on Athlete Development Plans
- tournament strategies
- match play
- training camps
- other tailored supports.
Private coaches are integral to the Zone Squad Programs, providing sessions within their zones. Coaches involved in these programs benefit from coach professional development sessions, touring coach support, potential employment opportunities with National Development Squads and opportunities to present at workshops and conferences.
Locations
The squads operate across these various regions:
- NSW: Metro Sydney and Regional
- QLD: Metro Brisbane, Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast
- SA: Metro Adelaide
- TAS: Launceston, Hobart (metro), Burnie, North-West Coast
- VIC: 4 x Metro locations, Bendigo, Traralgon, and Geelong
- WA: Metro Perth, Geraldton, and Busselton
Get involved
Participation for athletes and coaches is by invitation, with criteria including Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) and tournament results. This collaborative approach exposes participants to diverse coaching expertise and experiences.
For players interested in joining a Zone Squad or coaches seeking more information about becoming involved, please contact the Talent Operations Manager in your state:
|ACT
|Nathan Price
|[email protected]
|NSW
|Greg Royle
|[email protected]
|QLD
|Isabella Fede
|[email protected]
|SA
|Sacha Vlamynck
|[email protected]
|TAS
|James Bolzonello
|[email protected]
|VIC
|Trent Constance
|[email protected]
|WA
|Costa Skopelitis
|[email protected]