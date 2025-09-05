Zone Squads play a pivotal role in Tennis Australia’s player development pathway, offering talented players a structured environment for competitive training outside of their regular private training. These squads support players 11 to 15 years of age transitioning from Super 10s.

Zone Squads also serve as a pathway for players to potentially advance to National Development Squads within their home state – contingent upon their performance and progress.

Participants receive similar developmental opportunities as those in National Development Squads, which include sessions on:

nutritional education

strength and conditioning

guidance on Athlete Development Plans

tournament strategies

match play

training camps

other tailored supports.

Private coaches are integral to the Zone Squad Programs, providing sessions within their zones. Coaches involved in these programs benefit from coach professional development sessions, touring coach support, potential employment opportunities with National Development Squads and opportunities to present at workshops and conferences.