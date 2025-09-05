Tours and camps
These programs provide unique and exceptional experiences, giving young players the chance to test themselves internationally and nationally.
International tours
International tours provide junior athletes under the age of 18 the opportunity to compete against the world’s best on the global stage. These tours are designed to support player development both on and off the court, helping athletes pursue their goal of becoming professional tennis players.
Where possible, National Coaches accompany the athletes for whom they are directly responsible. This ensures consistency in coaching and mentorship throughout the tour.
National Camps
National Camps are designed for athletes aged 12 to 16 and play a vital role in developing well-rounded tennis players. Each camp features a unique theme that supports both on-court development and off-court personal growth, preparing athletes for the demands of high-performance tennis.
- 12s National Camp – Melbourne: ‘What it means to Represent your country’.
- 13s National Camp – Perth: ’Doubles, the Australian Way’ (held alongside two J30 ITF tournaments).
- 14s National Camp – Darwin: ‘Heat and hydration’ (held alongside J30 & J60 ITF tournaments).
- 15s National Camp – Tasmania: ‘Careers’ (held alongside two J100 ITF tournaments).
- 16s National Camp – Adelaide: ‘Life on Tour’ (held alongside the Adelaide International).
Each camp incorporates one of the five pillars from the Tennis Australia Wellbeing Program:
- Learn
- Give
- Connection
- Physical Activity
- Mindfulness.
Camps also highlight one of Tennis Australia’s core character attributes, encouraging players to be the best version of themselves:
- Effort over outcome
- Humility and respect
- Self-regulation and perspective
- Honesty and ownership
- Act with courage.
How can I be selected for a tour or camp?
To be eligible for selection, athletes must meet the following criteria:
- Endorsed by Tennis Australia Selectors, in consultation with each state environment.
- In good standing with Tennis Australia* (e.g. no outstanding invoices or suspensions).
- Demonstrate physical readiness to compete.
- Maintain excellent behaviour throughout the tour or camp.
- Willing to engage in wellbeing and personal development activities.
- Commit to completing assigned schoolwork, athlete reviews and reflection sessions.
Additionally, athletes must comply with the following:
*National Selectors, with advice from Tennis Australia or a Member Association, may deem a player “not in good standing” and therefore ineligible for selection. This may result from breaches of the National Development Program (NDP) Athlete Agreement or failure to pay previous NDP or tour/camp fees.
In exceptional cases, selectors may consider extenuating circumstances, such as injury or personal bereavement, when evaluating eligibility.