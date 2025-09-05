National Talent Hubs are for players aged 7-12 on the player development pathway, delivering comprehensive, tailored programs that support player development and maximising their potential. These hubs help build a strong national pipeline of emerging talent and support Tennis Australia’s long-term vision of producing future Grand Slam champions.

Tennis Australia partners with private coaching businesses – we don’t operate the hubs directly, but instead provide ongoing support and investment to help grow program capacity and quality.

National Talent Hubs offers players: