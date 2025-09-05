Talent Hubs
Backed by Tennis Australia’s expertise and vision, these hubs create a clear pathway from early promise to elite performance.
About Talent Hubs
National Talent Hubs are for players aged 7-12 on the player development pathway, delivering comprehensive, tailored programs that support player development and maximising their potential. These hubs help build a strong national pipeline of emerging talent and support Tennis Australia’s long-term vision of producing future Grand Slam champions.
Tennis Australia partners with private coaching businesses – we don’t operate the hubs directly, but instead provide ongoing support and investment to help grow program capacity and quality.
National Talent Hubs offers players:
- a proven track record in developing 7-12-year-old players
- alignment with Tennis Australia’s Player Development philosophy
- a commitment to providing a complete, high-quality player pathway
- a strong relationship with Tennis Australia
- a comprehensive player development program that ensures each player is meeting the daily, weekly and yearly training and competition needs as outlined in the Player Development Matrix.
What's included for successful hubs?
- a two-year contract as an official National Talent Hub
- a grant to grow your player development programs
- access to the Player Performance Bonus Scheme – rewarding coaching excellence and the competitive success of your players
- ongoing professional development support from Tennis Australia, including access to Know the Level international tours and exclusive coach workshops and networking opportunities designed specifically for National Talent Hubs.
Applications to be a National Talent Hub will next open in 2026.
For full details, download the selection criteria and FAQs below.
Locations
Listed below are the venues currently running as National Talent Hubs:
NSW
- Pymble Tennis
Email: [email protected]
- Tennis World
Phone: 1300 836 647
Email: [email protected]
- Voyager
Phone: 1300 870 286
Email: [email protected]
QLD
- Tennis Plus
Phone: 07 5531 2725
Email: [email protected]
- Sunshine Coast Grammar
Phone: 0409 715 352
Email: [email protected]
- Sheldon College
Phone: 0437 908 411
Email: [email protected]
- LifeTime Tennis
Phone: 07 3716 0077
Email: [email protected]
VIC
- Michael Logarzo Tennis
Phone: 0431 771 496
Email: [email protected]
- Vida Tennis
Phone: 03 9457 7248
Email: [email protected]
- Tennis World
Phone: 1300 836 647
Email: [email protected]
For any further information, please contact your state’s Talent Development Manager:
- NSW: Greg Royle – [email protected]
- QLD: Isabella Fede – [email protected]
- VIC: Trent Constance – [email protected]