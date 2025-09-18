Maya Joint has been announced as Australia's first player for their Billie Jean King Cup tie in Hobart in November.

Hobart, Australia, 18 September 2025 | Tennis Australia

World No.46 Maya Joint is the first player confirmed for the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team’s upcoming play-off against Brazil and Portugal at the Domain Tennis Centre from 14-16 November 2025.

Nineteen-year-old Joint has had a blistering year on the women’s tour.

In January, Joint made the Hobart International singles semifinals and doubles quarterfinals, before debuting for the national team in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifier in April.

She has since won her first two WTA singles titles in Morocco and Eastbourne, and her first doubles title also in Morocco. In Eastbourne, she defeated the likes of Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova along the way. Most recently, she reached the second round at the US Open.

“It’s a great honour to be selected again. I played in Hobart earlier this year, and it’s such a beautiful location. I can’t wait to go back and be able to play on those courts again,” said Joint, who also sits at a career-high No.61 in doubles.

“I’ve worked really hard, and it was a big goal of mine to be selected again for this upcoming tie.”

Reflecting on her debut in Brisbane earlier this year, Joint described the experience representing Australia as a dream come true.

“Getting the jacket was crazy. It was always a dream of mine, being able to step out on court and play in the green and gold,” she said.

“I’m glad that I got selected to play both of those matches. I think it was really good that I was able to win one of them, it gives me a lot of confidence for this next tie.

“Representing Australia is very different from playing on the WTA Tour, because you’re surrounded by a team of girls that you love.

“You have a coach on the bench supporting you, and you get to play for your country for something more than just yourself. Being able to put on the green and gold is a very special feeling that not a lot of people get to do.”

Nicole Pratt, who will captain the Australian team while Sam Stosur is on maternity leave, described Joint’s early inclusion as an easy decision.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to announce Maya as part of the Billie Jean King Cup team. It was a unanimous decision, we didn’t have to debate that for very long,” Pratt said.

“Maya’s had an amazing year. If you think about in January or the end of last year, she was ranked 114 in the world. This year she has hit a career high of 37 and is the second-highest ranked Australian, it was an easy decision for all of us.”

Pratt also highlighted Hobart as a meaningful location for Joint, given her breakthrough performance there earlier this year.

“We always talk about players and where they want to go back to because they know they’ve performed well. Maya should have great memories from a breakout week in Hobart and the experience that she got. It’s exciting she’s just continuing to perform so well.”

The tie will mark the event’s return to Tasmania for the first time since 2014, with Hobart set to host the world’s largest annual international team competition in women’s sport.

Australia is playing for a spot in the 2026 Qualifiers. In total, 21 nations in seven groups of three teams will compete in the Play-offs around the world.

Three ties will be played across three days, with each tie featuring two singles matches and a doubles match.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale today, Thursday 18 September, from 12.00pm before general public on-sale via Ticketmaster at 3.00pm. Prices for both Australian sessions from $30 and from $20 when Brazil takes on Portugal.

Further team members will be announced in mid-October.

Billie Jean King Cup by Gainbridge Play-off

Australia – Hard, Outdoors (Domain Tennis Centre, Hobart)

Friday 14 November 12pm AEDT – Australia v Portugal

Saturday 15 November 12pm AEDT – Brazil v Portugal

Sunday 16 November 12pm AEDT – Australia v Brazil

