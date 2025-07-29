Washington, D.C, United States, 29 July 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Alex de Minaur is back in the winners’ circle, after lifting the trophy at the Washington Open.

Claiming his 10th ATP singles crown, and first since triumphing in s-Hertogenbosch in June 2024, De Minaur saved three match points against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final to reign supreme.

“This is a special tournament, it’s one that’s close to my heart,” he said. “I came here in 2018, and it was my biggest week to date. It gave me so much confidence.

“I’m so happy that I was able to come back here and end up winning the title.”

De Minaur joined Ken Rosewall, Tony Roche, Lleyton Hewitt and Nick Kyrgios as the only Australians to claim the men’s singles title.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

John-Patrick Smith: The 26-year-old De Minaur was not the only Australian to enjoy a deep run in Washington; Smith reached the doubles semifinals alongside Brit Neal Skupski.

Jake Delaney: The Sydneysider claimed his second-career ITF singles trophy as he emerged victorious in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand. Delaney capped off a strong week at the ITF Futures M15 event, winning the final against Japan’s Takuya Kumasaka 6-2 6-2. He also made the doubles quarterfinals with local player Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul.

Tenika McGiffin: In her first tournament since November 2024, McGiffin hoisted silverware at an ITF W35 doubles event in Monastir, Turkey. It is the 26-year-old’s second-career ITF doubles title.

Talia Gibson: The West Australian continues her impressive North American swing following a third straight quarterfinals appearance. Gibson added to her Newport 125 quarterfinal and ITF W75 title in Granby, with a final-eight berth at a W100 event in Evansville, Indiana.

Joshua Charlton and Jesse Delaney: The top seeds added to their strong stint in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand, progressing to the ITF M15 semifinals for a second-straight week.

Ella Simmons and Alicia Smith: The pair achieved their first semifinals appearance as a team at an ITF W15 event in Luan, China. After a dominant 6-1 6-1 opening-round triumph, they overcame a first-set deficit to win their second-round encounter and advance to the final four.

Chase Ferguson: The 26-year-old progressed to his first singles quarterfinal in four months at an ITF M15 tournament in Wuning, China.

Novak Palombo: The Victorian junior made it back-to-back European Tour titles, winning the Kitzbuhel Open Invitational in Austria.

Raphael Savelli: After reaching his third straight boys’ ITF final, Savelli broke through to win his first junior ITF title, claiming the J60 trophy in Lautoka, Fiji.

Jennifer Ott: The 15-year-old was in form in Lautoka, securing both the girls’ singles and doubles titles at the J60 event.

Flynn Coventry-Seale and Pratik Navin: The duo joined Savelli and Ott on the honour board in Lautoka, winning the boys’ doubles event. The No.1 seeds were solid throughout the week, not dropping a set for the tournament.

