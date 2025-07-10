Emerson Jones has progressed to the Wimbledon junior girls' singles quarterfinals without dropping a set, whilst also reaching the final eight in doubles.

London, UK, 10 July 2025 | Rhys de Deugd

Emerson Jones is a step closer to back-to-back Wimbledon finals after advancing to the girls’ singles quarterfinals on Day 10 at the All England Club.

Although tested in stages throughout both sets, the junior world No.1 showcased her composure and maturity to defeat Spain’s Eugenia Zozaya Menendez 6-4 6-4.

Jones proved too strong for the Spaniard making her Grand Slam debut, striking 36 winners to move through to the quarterfinals without dropping a set.

Turning 17 just two days earlier, Jones is now one win away from reaching her third consecutive junior Grand Slam semifinal after also doing so at the Australian Open and Roland Garros in 2025.

Next up for Jones is rising Slovak Mia Pohankova, who was also a semifinalist in Melbourne this year.

Without much time to rest, Jones returned to court for her second-round doubles match, teaming with Belgian Jeline Vandromme to face British duo Hollie Smart and Mia Wainwright. Jones, the only player still competing in both singles and doubles, was the only one on court to play a full match earlier in the day.

The Aussie-Belgian pair found themselves in deep trouble, dropping the first set and facing match point with the Brits serving for the match in the second.

But they showed resilience to break serve and steal the second set – ultimately prevailing in a deciding super tiebreak.

A win in the upcoming doubles quarterfinal would see Jones equal her best result at SW19, after reaching the semifinals last year alongside Italian Vittoria Paganetti.

Jones is now the last remaining Australian in the junior draws at Wimbledon after Tahlia Kokkinis’ impressive debut campaign ended in both singles and doubles, and Cruz Hewitt fell short in his second-round doubles match.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

DAY 10 RESULTS

Girls’ singles, third round

[1] Emerson Jones (AUS) d Eugenia Zozaya Menendez (ESP) 6-4 6-4

Mingge Xu (GBR) d Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) 6-3 6-3

Girls’ doubles, second round

[2] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Jeline Vandromme (BEL) d Hollie Smart (GBR)/Mia Wainwright (GBR) 5-7 7-5 [10-7]

[5] Thea Frodin (USA)/Julieta Pareja (USA) d Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS)/Aspen Schuman (USA) 6-3 6-3

Boys’ doubles, second round

[4] Oskari Paldanius (FIN)/Alan Wazny (POL) d Cruz Hewitt (AUS)/Mark Ceban (USA) 7-5 6-1

