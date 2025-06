Despite spending less time on court than fourth-round opponent Tommy Paul, Alexei Popyrin is not underestimating the fitness and stamina of the 12th seed ahead of their clash on Sunday in Paris.

Paris, France, 1 June 2025 | AAP

Alexei Popyrin believes the lessons he gleaned after the best win of his soaring career over Novak Djokovic will stand him in good stead, as he now shoots for his first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

But Australia’s No.2 has dismissed the idea he’ll have an advantage over Roland Garros fourth-round opponent Tommy Paul – who’s had to battle through two successive gruelling five-setters – as he hailed the American iron man as one of the fittest players on tour.

Popyrin had his finest Grand Slam moment when he beat Djokovic at the US Open last August in the third round before bowing out to Frances Tiafoe in his first fourth-round date.

But he fancies things are very different this time as he goes into the last 16, “feeling quite good” physically and mentally after winning his three matches in seven hours and seven minutes, spending over three-and-a-half hours less time on court than Paul.

The rich Flushing Meadows experience, reckoned Popyrin, had been hugely valuable.

“I know how I’m going to be feeling in the fourth round of a Slam now,” said the 25-year-old Sydneysider. “Going into the fourth round against Tiafoe, I had no idea how I was going to feel, especially coming off a match like the third round against Novak. You get the emotional highs, then you top that off with the physical stress.

“That’s something I can kind of learn from, which I have.

“But I’m feeling quite good, considering the circumstances of it being a fourth round of a Slam, and hopefully I can keep feeling that way.”

He’s taking little comfort from the fact that the seemingly tireless world No.12 Paul has played 14 sets over 10 hours and 45 minutes so far.

“I think Tommy’s one of the fittest guys on tour,” Popyrin said.

“The work he puts in the gym, and puts in off the court, I think he’s only going to come out and play normal. For me, it’s very important not to think about the fact that he’s played two five-setters in a row.

“I have to keep focusing on myself, on the way I’ve been playing for the last two weeks and trying to bring that consistent level again. That’s the most important thing for me.”

Paul, 28, is at the peak of his powers and savours the idea of being the tennis iron man on court. Bring on the five-setters, his demeanour screams.

“I work really hard off court and on court – we get after it, we feel kind of prepped for this kind of stuff,” he said about going the distance.

But Popyrin has serious weapons, he accepts, particularly with his serve ticking over so nicely he still hasn’t dropped a set so far.

“Everyone saw him last year in the Canadian Open win, he played unbelievable tennis there. That’s what he’s capable of. He can take the racquet out of your hand sometimes,” Paul said.

“Hopefully, I can use the clay to my advantage and kind of slow things down a little bit. I’m just excited to play. I mean, this is Grand Slam tennis, this is why we play the sport.”

Flying the flag

Meanwhile, Cruz Hewitt makes his junior main-draw debut at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The 16-year-old earned his place in the main draw after a solid qualifying campaign, defeating French wildcard Pablo Pradat in straight sets before coming from a set down to prevail over No.13 seed Hidde Schoenmakers 2-6 6-3 6-3.

He battles 18-year-old Italian Pierluigi Basile in his opening match.

A men’s doubles quarterfinal spot awaits John-Patrick Smith and his partner Fernando Romboli if they are successful on Day 8; the duo faces Croatian Ivan Dodig and Brazilian Orlando Luz.

Smith is one of three Australians remaining in the men’s doubles draw along with 15th seeds Matt Ebden and John Peers, who are through to the last 16 in the opposite half of the draw.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

ROLAND GARROS DAY 8

Men’s singles, fourth round

[25] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [12] Tommy Paul [USA] – First match, Court Suzanne Lenglen (from 7pm AEST)

Boys’ singles, first round

[Q] Cruz Hewitt [AUS] v Pierluigi Basile [ITA] – Third match, Court 4

Men’s doubles, third round

John-Patrick Smith [AUS]/Fernando Romboli [BRA] v Ivan Dodig [CRO]/Orlando Luz [BRA] – Third match, Court Simonne-Mathieu

