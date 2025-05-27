Alex de Minaur is the fourth Australian through to round two at Roland Garros after surviving a third-set scare to seal victory over Laslo Djere on Tuesday.

Paris, France, 27 May 2025 | Matt Trollope

Alex de Minaur has continued his impressive claycourt season, winning through to the second round at Roland Garros in straight sets on Tuesday.

The ninth seed defeated Serbia’s Laslo Djere 6-3 6-4 7-6(6) to set a meeting with either Alexander Bublik or fellow Australian James Duckworth.

Duckworth, Adam Walton and Olivia Gadecki are the other Aussies in singles action on the final day of first-round matches in the French capital.

From 5-2 down in the third set, De Minaur steadied and exploited the nerves of his opponent, who double-faulted twice amid a succession of errors – and failing to convert two set points – when serving for it at 5-3.

The pattern repeated when De Minaur faced two set points in the subsequent tiebreak. On the second of those, his relentless retrieving forced an error from the Serb, who on the next point wildly shanked a forehand to give De Minaur match point.

The Aussie converted it with a powerful serve out wide.

After struggling on clay earlier in his career, De Minaur has advanced to the second round at Roland Garros for three straight years.

Last year he went all the way to the quarters and this fortnight is on track for a fifth consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The world No.9’s win over Djere improved his 2025 claycourt record to 10-4. He began the swing with a semifinal finish in Monte Carlo then a quarterfinal in Barcelona before back-to-back trips to the last 16 in Madrid and Rome.

Should he beat either Bublik or Duckworth, that 11th match win on clay would represent the most wins he has achieved on the surface in a single season.

Apart from that third-set blip De Minaur was largely in control against Djere; after two hours and 35 minutes he joined compatriots Alexei Popyrin, Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Kasatkina in the second round.

He has never lost to either Bublik or Duckworth, holding respective 3-0 and 2-0 head-to-head records over both.