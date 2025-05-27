Maya Joint's unforgettable week in Rabat, where she claimed her first WTA titles in singles and doubles, has seen her ranking surge in both discplines.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 27 May 2025 | Matt Trollope

Women’s singles

Maya Joint has risen to the brink of the world’s top 50 in after her winning week in Rabat.

Joint claimed her first tour-level title last week at the WTA 250 claycourt event and was rewarded with a rise of 25 spots to a career-high ranking of world No.53.

She is now the second-ranked Aussie woman behind Daria Kasatkina, who won her opening match at Roland Garros on Monday.

Ajla Tomljanovic improved eight places to world No.71 following her trip to the semis in Rabat, where injury curtailed her semifinal match against Joint.

She avenged that defeat to Joint in the first round at Roland Garros, and by reaching the second round has improved her WTA live ranking to 63rd.

Also enjoying a notable rise this week was Jaimee Fourlis, who went up 21 spots to world No.340 following her recent run to the ITF W35 semifinals in Bastad, Sweden.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Daria Kasatkina No.17 -2 Maya Joint No.53 +25 Kimberly Birrell No.66 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.71 +8 Olivia Gadecki No.91 +2 Talia Gibson No.126 +2 Priscilla Hon No.133 +2 Daria Saville No.137 -3 Astra Sharma No.149 0 Maddison Inglis No.155 +2

Women’s doubles

Joint’s doubles victory in Rabat also saw her ranking surge in the tandem game.

The 19-year-old paired with Oksana Kalashnikova to win her first WTA title and is now ranked 107th in doubles — an improvement of 44 places.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.15 0 Storm Hunter No.105 -1 Maya Joint No.107 +44 Olivia Gadecki No.109 0 Petra Hule No.121 +2 Jaimee Fourlis No.165 0 Priscilla Hon No.175 +1 Taylah Preston No.184 +1 Alexandra Osborne No.205 +2 Lizette Cabrera No.216 -5

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur maintains his place atop the Australian rankings as he prepares to kick off his Roland Garros campaign tonight at 7pm AEST.

Australian No.2 Alexei Popyrin won his first match at the claycourt Grand Slam since 2019 and as a result has risen to 22nd in the ATP live rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.9 0 Alexei Popyrin No.25 0 Jordan Thompson No.40 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.78 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.80 -2 Chris O’Connell No.82 0 Adam Walton No.91 0 James Duckworth No.92 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.111 0 Tristan Schoolkate No.128 -1

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden rose three places in this week’s ATP doubles rankings after a quarterfinal finish last week in Geneva.

Ebden returns to the site of his Olympic gold medal triumph with John Peers this week at Roland Garros; the duo are the 15th seeds in the men’s doubles event.

Meanwhile, Joshua Charlton rose six places to 190th after his recent victory at the ITF tournament in Pensacola, Florida was factored into his ranking.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.9 -2 Max Purcell No.12 0 John Peers No.28 -1 Matt Ebden No.36 +3 John-Patrick Smith No.62 -1 Matthew Romios No.72 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.123 0 Blake Bayldon No.124 0 Alexei Popyrin No.126 +2 Thomas Fancutt No.144 +1

