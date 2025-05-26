Daria Saville extends Australia's Roland Garros group to 16 after she qualified for her 35th career Grand Slam.

Melbourne, VIC, 26 May 2025 | Jackson Mansell

While Maya Joint stepped into the world tennis spotlight by claiming her maiden WTA singles titles in Rabat, Morocco, Daria Saville added to a quality week for Australian tennis.

At age 31, Saville progressed through qualifying to take her place in the Roland Garros main draw for the ninth time in her career.

The Melburnian prevailed against American Taylor Townsend in the final qualifying round to extend Australia’s main-draw contingent in Paris to 16.

“It’s almost like winning a tournament,” said Saville as she prepared for the 35th Grand Slam campaign. “It was pretty nerve-racking; I was pretty nervous [with] a lot on the line. I feel like this is a step in the right direction.”

READ: Spirited Saville advances to Roland Garros main draw

It ensures Australia has seven women competing in the Roland Garros main draw for the first time in 35 years.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Maya Joint: In Rabat, Morocco, Joint became the first Australian woman to win a WTA singles title since Ash Barty at Australian Open 2022. The 19-year-old claimed the singles and doubles crowns at the WTA 250 event, providing the optimal preparation for her Roland Garros debut.

MORE: Joy for Joint in Rabat

Ajla Tomlajnovic: The 32-year-old featured in an all-Australian semifinal against Joint in Rabat, highlighting a successful week for the Queenslander. Tomljanovic triumphed against top-10 seeds Viktoriya Tomova and Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Alexei Popyrin: The Sydneysider made his second claycourt quarterfinal of the season in Geneva, recording victories against Nicolas Jarry and Jacob Fearnley en route.

READ: Aussies on clay: A thriving force

Petra Hule: The 26-year-old excelled in singles and doubles action at an ITF W50 event in Pelham, Alabama. Hule won her third doubles tournament of 2025, while also advancing to the singles quarterfinals.

Edward Winter: The 20-year-old South Australian gained his third-career ITF Futures singles championship, reigning victorious in Heraklion, Greece. Winter was ruthless during his winning campaign, losing just 19 games in five matches.

Ethan Cook: Also in Heraklion, Ethan Cook earned his first doubles silverware in two years. Cook and Portuguese partner Diogo Marques came from a set down in the final to win 4-6 6-4 [10-6].

Jake Delaney: The 28-year-old reached his first ITF singles semifinal in eight months, progressing to the final four in Andong, South Korea. Delaney defeated three local opponents throughout the week before falling to eventual champion Soonwoo Kwon.

Australian Junior Billie Jean King Cup team: Australia guaranteed their spot in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the fourth straight year with a second-place finish in Asia/Oceania qualifying in Skymkent, Kazakhstan. Their finals berth was sparked by a dominant group stage, where Australia did not drop a set.

Australian Junior Davis Cup team: The junior boys’ squad narrowly missed out on Junior Davis Cup Finals qualification after finishing fifth in Asia/Oceania qualifying in Skymkent. Despite their placing, Australia finished the tournament with a 4-1 record.

