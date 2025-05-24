After standout performances in his main-draw debuts at the US and Australian Opens, wildcard recipient Tristan Schoolkate is excited to contest Roland Garros for the first time.

Paris, France , 24 May 2025 | Vivienne Christie

Tristan Schoolkate can recognise several turning points when he looks back on a successful period that’s seen him rise from outside the world’s top 200 close to a year ago, to the career-high No.119 ranking he achieved last month.

The 24-year-old West Australian made his main-draw Grand Slam debut at the 2024 US Open, where he recovered from a two-sets deficit to overcome 88th-ranked Taro Daniel in his opening match.

Ranked No.193 at the time, Schoolkate subsequently held two match points against world No.66 Jakub Mensik, before surrendering their second-round match in five superb-quality sets.

Schoolkate stepped even further into the spotlight at this year’s Australian Open, claiming another first-round win over Daniel, before taking a set from world No.1 Jannik Sinner in an electrifying Rod Laver Arena debut.

“The first hour was probably the most enjoyable hour of tennis I have had in my career,” Schoolkate reflected from Paris this week.

“That was an amazing evening, obviously playing in front of so many people on Rod Laver Arena. As a kid, those are the sorts of things you dream of.

“You want to play the world No.1 and for that to actually become a reality and really test him and bring some good level, it just gave me so much good belief in my game and the training I’m doing to continue improving and keep working at fine-tuning my craft.”

And now Schoolkate is embracing the opportunity for another turning point, with recent milestones – including his ATP Challenger breakthrough at the 2024 Guangzhou International and another Challenger victory in Brisbane – a contributing factor in earning a Roland Garros wildcard.

“I’m very excited to make my Roland Garros main-draw debut. It’s very special to have the opportunity to play here and look forward to testing myself against the best in the world on clay,” a grateful Schoolkate commented.

“It’s been an amazing journey to be playing in these tournaments, so I’m grateful to have the chance to be in the main draw here.”

The hard-working Aussie is equally thankful for the inspiration and support of key figures in his career.

Schoolkate’s passion for tennis was bolstered by his childhood experience as a ballkid at the former Hopman Cup in Perth, providing first-hand experiences with professional players including Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who became his idol.

“I just loved the way he played and the game that he brought. His flair and the way he could excite the crowds is cool too,” Schoolkate reflected of the Frenchman.

Lleyton Hewitt and Rafael Nadal also became role models as they showcased the benefits of sheer hard work.

“[They] show what it is to compete and to really try your hardest on the court and maximise your career,” Schookate said.

“That’s sort of the level that if you want to get the most out of yourself, I feel like you need to bring. Watching a lot of those guys sort of set the tone for how I want to go about my career.”

Schoolkate also acknowledges the valuable contribution of another key figure in Andrew Roberts, describing the West Australian who guided his junior development and the transition to professional level “as the most influential coach in my tennis career”.

He is similarly appreciative of being a part of an increasingly influential Australian contingent.

Sixteen Australians will take to the Parisian clay for main-draw action, with three of those players (No.9 Alex de Minaur, No.27 Alexei Popyrin and No.17 Daria Kasatkina) seeded in their respective events.

“I think Australian tennis is in a good spot right now. There’s a lot of guys and girls pushing towards the top of the game,” said Schoolkate, who will face Marton Fucsovics in his opening match.

“And having guys like [Australian No.1] Alex [de Minaur] at the front of the charge is definitely someone to look up to [and] having plenty of guys in front of me who are doing are all the right things and really high up in the rankings, it’s motivating.

“It’s also great to have them in some sense as role models for how to bring the level and how to keep climbing the rankings.”

