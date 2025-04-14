Olivia Gadecki has secured her first women's doubles title since March last year after reigning supreme at an ITF tournament in Zarazoga, Spain.

Melbourne, VIC, 14 April 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Olivia Gadecki returned to the honour roll this week following her doubles success at an ITF W100 tournament in Zaragoza, Spain.

The 22-year-old paired with Indonesian Aldila Sutjiadi to claim her first women’s doubles crown since her Austin triumph in March 2024. Gadecki and Sutjiadi did not drop a set en route, including a 6-4 6-3 final victory against Spanish duo Aliona Bolsova and Angela Fita Boluda.

Gadecki’s silverware in Zaragoza was paired with a successful singles campaign. The Queenslander reached the semifinals for the first time since her memorable WTA final run in Guadalajara last September.

Alex de Minaur: The Australian No.1 was at his scintillating best in Monte Carlo, advancing to his first Masters 1000 semifinal since Toronto in 2023. De Minaur also recorded his first double-bagel victory at tour level when he downed Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals. He also reached the quarterfinals in his doubles return alongside German Jan-Lennard Struff.

Alexei Popyrin: In his most successful tournament this season, Popyrin reached the final eight in Monte Carlo – the first time at any event since he held the winners’ trophy aloft at the Montreal Masters last August. The world No.27 downed three top-20 opponents including 2024 finalist Casper Ruud.

Bernard Tomic: Tomic advanced to his third ATP Challenger quarterfinal of 2025 in Mexico City. The 32-year-old claimed consecutive straight-sets wins to begin his campaign before falling to former top-20 player Adrian Mannarino.

Tahlia Kokkinis: A girls’ singles quarterfinalist at this year’s Australian Open, Kokkinis dominated at the ITF J200 tournament in Istres, France. The 16-year-old swept the singles and doubles titles, which added to her growing trophy cabinet.

Anderson Parker: The 27-year-old won his first singles title of the year at the Melbourne Wheelchair Classic. Entering the tournament as the top seed, Parker lost just two games throughout the campaign to emerge victorious.

Arlo Shawcross: The 13-year-old defied the odds to win the boys’ singles crown at the Melbourne Wheelchair Classic. A set down against junior world No.11 Ryota Kawada, Shawcross flipped the script to narrowly win the final 6-7(4) 6-1 7-6(5).

Martyn Dunn: Dunn won the men’s doubles tournament at the Melbourne Wheelchair Classic for a second straight year, as he paired with Japan’s Tomoya Tachi. The duo prevailed against Parker and fellow compatriot Matthew Leggett in three sets to be bestowed honours.

Sheridan Brown and Sally Schwartz: Brown and Schwartz achieved respective milestones with their Melbourne Wheelchair Classic triumph together. For Schwartz, she went back-to-back in the women’s doubles, while Brown tasted doubles silverware for the first time in her career.

Derin Sen and Zane Stevens: The teenage pairing featured in the semifinals in Antalya, Turkey this week, which included a win over the No.2 seeds in the first round. The final-four appearance at the ITF M25 tournament was the first of Sen’s career.

