Australia's Alexei Popyrin could meet countryman Alex de Minaur in the second round of the ATP 500 event in Dubai after notching his first win of the season over rising Lebanese player Hady Habib.

Dubai, UAE, 24 February 2025 | Glenn Moore (AAP)

Alexei Popyrin has completed his half of the deal in the prospective Dubai desert duel with Alex de Minaur.

The Australian No.2 dismissed Lebanese wildcard Hady Habib 6-2 6-4 in 65 minutes in the first round at the Dubai Open, setting him up to play De Minaur in the second round, provided the Aussie No.1 sees off Croatian veteran Marin Cilic on Tuesday.

Another Australian in action on Tuesday in Dubai is Chris O’Connell, who faces sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov in round one.

Popyrin raced to a 4-0 lead against Habib on Monday, dropping one point on his serve and showing no signs of the nerves that might have been expected given his last Tour-level win was in October, which came against former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the Paris Masters.

Habib, ranked 141 places below Popyrin at No.168 in the world and who enjoyed an historic Australian Open 2025 campaign, did manage to get his serve firing to make his mark on the scoresheet.

But Popyrin wrapped up the opening set in just 26 minutes, and after the Sydneysider was forced to a deuce point in his opening second-set service game, he survived and immediately broke Habib to put a stranglehold on the match.

Popyrin then only conceded three points in four service games as he eased to victory.

Injury and illness have hampered the 25-year-old’s start to 2025, but he will be hoping to square the ledger against De Minaur at 2-2, having lost their most recent clash on clay in Monte Carlo last year.

Other first-round winners on Monday included Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, and rising French star Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

