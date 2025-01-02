Kimberly Birrell has reached her first WTA 500 quarterfinal after defeating world No.35 Anastasia Potapova at the Brisbane International.

Brisbane, QLD, 2 January 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Kimberly Birrell’s fairytale run at the Brisbane International continues after prevailing against world No.35 Anastasia Potapova 7-6(2) 6-2.

The Queenslander pressured Potapova’s serve from the outset, generating break point opportunities in seven consecutive games to set up a maiden WTA 500 quarterfinal berth.

“I’m so totally speechless,” Birrell said. “To play here is so special and to play well and have all of you guys behind me, it just means the world and I hope that I can keep going and make you guys proud.”

Today’s victory adds to a scintillating start to 2025 for the 26-year-old, who defeated world No.8 Emma Navarro yesterday in straight sets. As the live WTA rankings stand, Birrell is currently inside the top 100 at world No.99 – her highest ranking to date.

“It has been a long road. I have had a few injuries, but you know, as does everyone who plays professional sport, and everyone has their trials and tribulations in life,” she said after injury threatened to end her career.

“I’ve been super lucky to just have such an incredible family and team behind me, and they believed in me when I didn’t even think I was going to get back on court. They encouraged me, and they’re pretty much the only reason why I’m back playing at this level today.”

Birrell will have a chance to build on her Brisbane form when she faces either Anhelina Kalinina or Yue Yuan tomorrow – both of whom are unseeded players.

“I really believe in the way that I’m playing and anything can happen, especially in the first week of the year, especially playing at home,” the world No.113 said.

“I can’t wait to get back out here. Everyone’s a great tennis player it’s going to take another big effort but I’m ready.”

In doubles action, James Duckworth and Aleksandar Vukic upset the second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten. After losing the opening set tiebreak, the Aussie pair rallied to win the match 6-7(6) 6-4 [10-8].

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler also made the most of a late call-up into Brisbane’s men’s doubles draw after Joe Salisbury (Illness)/and Neal Skupski were forced to withdraw due to a Skupski illness.

The Australian duo defeated Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and Robin Hasse, from India and Netherlands respectively, 6-2 6-4 to set a showdown with Americans Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram, who are the No.7 seeds.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!