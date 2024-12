Australia's Kimberly Birrell fought back from a set down to beat friend and countrywoman Priscilla Hon in the opening round of the Brisbane International.

Brisbane, QLD, Australia, 30 December 2024 | Joel Gould (AAP)

Australia’s Kimberly Birrell has set up a Brisbane International second-round showdown with world No.9 Emma Navarro after a three-set win over compatriot Priscilla Hon.

After losing the first set and trailing 3-1 in the second, 26-year-old Birrell won 3-6 7-5 6-2 against her friend and former practice partner.

Birrell joins countrywoman Maya Joint in the second round, a day after Joint beat another Aussie in Maddison Inglis.

Hon, who had won two qualifying matches to make the main draw, led the head-to-head contest between the pair 5-2 going into the match, but five had been three-set thrillers.

The perfect anniversary gift for her parents 💜#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/GsnUAbQio2 — wta (@WTA) December 30, 2024

Wildcard entrant Birrell has enjoyed a strong finish to the year, including reaching the final of the Japan Open, and she showcased great fight and skill to get back into the match.

After four consecutive service breaks in the opening set, world No.167 Hon, also 26, found her groove after serving an ace to take a 4-3 lead. She then broke Birrell and served out the set.

Her powerhouse backhand started to find its mark and she found confidence with her serve and volley.

Hon went out to a 3-1 lead in the second set before Birrell upped the ante. She fought back, winning 78 per cent of first serves and attacking the Hon service game.

Hon saved three break points early in the deciding set but Birrell broke in the fourth game then won the longest point of the match, a 31-stroke exchange, to break again and take a 4-2 lead.

She did not look back.