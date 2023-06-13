Charlie Camus is now the top-ranked Australian boy in the ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

Paris, France, 13 June 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Juniors boys

Charlie Camus has become the top-ranked Australian boy in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 16-year-old from Canberra rises four places to world No.46 after his impressive performances at Roland Garros. Camus qualified for the singles competition and reached the doubles semifinals in his Paris debut.

Thomas Gadecki improves 29 spots to world No.390 after reaching the singles quarterfinals at an ITF J100 tournament in Poland. The 17-year-old from the Gold Coast is the younger brother of Olivia Gadecki, who is currently Australia’s No.3-ranked woman.

Cruz Hewitt is also on the rise. The 14-year-old, who is the son of former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, jumps up 167 places to a career-high world No.453 this week. It follows Hewitt capturing the biggest singles title of his junior career at an ITF J60 tournament in Darwin.

Hewitt is currently the 12th highest-ranked 2008-born boy in the world.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Charlie Camus 16 No.46 +4 Hayden Jones 16 No.48 -5 Pavle Marinkov 17 No.77 -5 Jeremy Zhang 17 No.121 -2 Zachary Viiala 17 No.154 0 Hugh Winter 16 No.182 -1 Marcus Schoeman 17 No.204 -2 Alexander Despoja 18 No.361 -1 Thomas Gadecki 17 No.390 +29 Cristian Care 17 No.428 -1

Juniors girls

Emerson Jones remains the top-ranked Australian girl in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 14-year-old from the Gold Coast performed strongly in her Roland Garros debut, reaching the third round in the girls’ singles competition and second round in the girls’ doubles event.

Jones sits at a career-high world No.18 and is the highest-ranked 2008-born player in the world.

Alana Subasic is another to watch. The 16-year-old from New South Wales is verging on the Australian top 10 after winning back-to-back ITF junior titles in Darwin.

Subasic rises 63 spots this week to a career-high world No.312.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Emerson Jones 14 No.18 0 Lily Taylor 16 No.51 -2 Maya Joint 17 No.74 +2 Lily Fairclough 17 No.90 0 Taylah Preston 17 No.93 0 Roisin Gilheany 18 No.107 0 Zara Larke 18 No.126 0 Anja Nayar 18 No.166 0 Stefani Webb 18 No.190 +1 Gabby Gregg 16 No.294 0

