Ranking movers: Ebden, Sharma on the rise
Strong performances have helped Matt Ebden and Astra Sharma enjoy significant ranking rises this week.
Australia, 15 March 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Matt Ebden is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 33-year-old jumps 66 places to world No.221 after his semifinal run at Marseille last week.
After reaching his fourth career semifinal at ATP level, Ebden is now Australia’s No.12-ranked man. Alex de Minaur remains the top-ranked at No.23.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.23
|0
|John Millman
|No.40
|+1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.50
|-1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.55
|-2
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.86
|-4
|James Duckworth
|No.103
|0
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.122
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.137
|-2
|Alex Bolt
|No.187
|-10
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.207
|+1
A quarterfinal run in Guadalajara has propelled Astra Sharma up 10 places in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings. The 25-year-old rises to world No.127, overtaking Maddison Inglis to become the fourth highest-ranked Australian woman.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.76
|-2
|Sam Stosur
|No.113
|-3
|Astra Sharma
|No.127
|+10
|Maddison Inglis
|No.131
|-4
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.143
|-2
|Priscilla Hon
|No.154
|-4
|Arina Rodionova
|No.172
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.202
|0
|Destanee Aiava
|No.214
|-2
A semifinal run in Marseille has helped Matt Ebden and Matt Reid improve in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
Ebden rises four places to No.71 to return to Australia’s top five, while Reid jumps six places to No.102 after reaching his first tour-level semifinal since June 2019.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.28
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.41
|-2
|Max Purcell
|No.45
|-3
|Alex de Minaur
|No.64
|0
|Matthew Ebden
|No.71
|+4
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.72
|-2
|Matt Reid
|No.102
|+6
|Marc Polmans
|No.140
|-2
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.207
|-4
|James Duckworth
|No.218
|0
Ellen Perez and Astra Sharma are the biggest movers in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
Perez returns to the world’s top 50 after winning her second WTA title alongside Sharma in Guadalajara last week, while Sharma makes her top-100 debut at a career-high of world No.94.
🏆 CHAMPIONS 🏆@EllenPerez95 & @astrasharma take the title in Guadalajara.@AbiertoZapopan| #AbiertoZapopan2021 pic.twitter.com/1WAnozRtiW
— wta (@WTA) March 14, 2021
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.17
|-1
|Sam Stosur
|No.37
|-1
|Ellen Perez
|No.47
|+5
|Storm Sanders
|No.67
|-1
|Arina Rodionova
|No.75
|-1
|Monique Adamczak
|No.84
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.94
|+21
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.115
|-2
|Jessica Moore
|No.130
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.160
|-1
