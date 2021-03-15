Ranking movers: Ebden, Sharma on the rise

Strong performances have helped Matt Ebden and Astra Sharma enjoy significant ranking rises this week.

Monday 15 March 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Men's singles

Matt Ebden is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 33-year-old jumps 66 places to world No.221 after his semifinal run at Marseille last week.

After reaching his fourth career semifinal at ATP level, Ebden is now Australia's No.12-ranked man. Alex de Minaur remains the top-ranked at No.23.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.230
John MillmanNo.40+1
Nick KyrgiosNo.50-1
Jordan ThompsonNo.55-2
Alexei PopyrinNo.86-4
James DuckworthNo.1030
Christopher O'ConnellNo.1220
Marc PolmansNo.137-2
Alex BoltNo.187-10
Aleksandar VukicNo.207+1
Women's singles

A quarterfinal run in Guadalajara has propelled Astra Sharma up 10 places in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings. The 25-year-old rises to world No.127, overtaking Maddison Inglis to become the fourth highest-ranked Australian woman.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.76-2
Sam StosurNo.113-3
Astra SharmaNo.127+10
Maddison InglisNo.131-4
Lizette CabreraNo.143-2
Priscilla HonNo.154-4
Arina RodionovaNo.1720
Storm SandersNo.2020
Destanee AiavaNo.214-2
Men's doubles

A semifinal run in Marseille has helped Matt Ebden and Matt Reid improve in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Ebden rises four places to No.71 to return to Australia's top five, while Reid jumps six places to No.102 after reaching his first tour-level semifinal since June 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.280
Luke SavilleNo.41-2
Max PurcellNo.45-3
Alex de MinaurNo.640
Matthew EbdenNo.71+4
John-Patrick SmithNo.72-2
Matt ReidNo.102+6
Marc PolmansNo.140-2
Scott PuodziunasNo.207-4
James DuckworthNo.2180
Women's doubles

Ellen Perez and Astra Sharma are the biggest movers in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Perez returns to the world's top 50 after winning her second WTA title alongside Sharma in Guadalajara last week, while Sharma makes her top-100 debut at a career-high of world No.94.


AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.17-1
Sam StosurNo.37-1
Ellen PerezNo.47+5
Storm SandersNo.67-1
Arina RodionovaNo.75-1
Monique AdamczakNo.84-2
Astra SharmaNo.94+21
Ajla TomljanovicNo.115-2
Jessica MooreNo.1300
Lizette CabreraNo.160-1

