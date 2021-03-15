Ranking movers: Ebden, Sharma on the rise

Men's singles

Matt Ebden is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 33-year-old jumps 66 places to world No.221 after his semifinal run at Marseille last week.

After reaching his fourth career semifinal at ATP level, Ebden is now Australia's No.12-ranked man. Alex de Minaur remains the top-ranked at No.23.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.23 0 John Millman No.40 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.50 -1 Jordan Thompson No.55 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.86 -4 James Duckworth No.103 0 Christopher O'Connell No.122 0 Marc Polmans No.137 -2 Alex Bolt No.187 -10 Aleksandar Vukic No.207 +1

Women's singles

A quarterfinal run in Guadalajara has propelled Astra Sharma up 10 places in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings. The 25-year-old rises to world No.127, overtaking Maddison Inglis to become the fourth highest-ranked Australian woman.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.76 -2 Sam Stosur No.113 -3 Astra Sharma No.127 +10 Maddison Inglis No.131 -4 Lizette Cabrera No.143 -2 Priscilla Hon No.154 -4 Arina Rodionova No.172 0 Storm Sanders No.202 0 Destanee Aiava No.214 -2

Men's doubles

A semifinal run in Marseille has helped Matt Ebden and Matt Reid improve in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Ebden rises four places to No.71 to return to Australia's top five, while Reid jumps six places to No.102 after reaching his first tour-level semifinal since June 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.28 0 Luke Saville No.41 -2 Max Purcell No.45 -3 Alex de Minaur No.64 0 Matthew Ebden No.71 +4 John-Patrick Smith No.72 -2 Matt Reid No.102 +6 Marc Polmans No.140 -2 Scott Puodziunas No.207 -4 James Duckworth No.218 0

Women's doubles

Ellen Perez and Astra Sharma are the biggest movers in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Perez returns to the world's top 50 after winning her second WTA title alongside Sharma in Guadalajara last week, while Sharma makes her top-100 debut at a career-high of world No.94.





AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.17 -1 Sam Stosur No.37 -1 Ellen Perez No.47 +5 Storm Sanders No.67 -1 Arina Rodionova No.75 -1 Monique Adamczak No.84 -2 Astra Sharma No.94 +21 Ajla Tomljanovic No.115 -2 Jessica Moore No.130 0 Lizette Cabrera No.160 -1

> READ: Sharma and Perez combine to win Guadalajara title