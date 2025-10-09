a2 Milk makes Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open

Tennis Australia has announced The a2 Milk Company as the Official Dairy Milk of the Australian Open, partnering for the first time in 2026.

“We’re delighted to welcome The a2 Milk Company to the Australian Open family. Both of our brands share a strong connection to health, wellness and quality, making this partnership a natural fit,” Tennis Australia’s Chief Commercial Officer Cedric Cornelis said.

“Just as the AO is about creating positive experiences for fans on and off the court, a2 Milk is committed to supporting healthier lifestyles. We’re excited to bring that shared vision to life at AO 2026 and beyond.”

At Australian Open 2026, a2 Milk will be served in hospitality areas, player facilities and cafés throughout Melbourne Park, giving athletes, fans and guests the chance to enjoy the naturally A1 protein-free milk trusted by millions around the world.

Managing Director and CEO of The a2 Milk Company David Bortolussi said the partnership marks an exciting new chapter for the brand.

“Our partnership with AO is a significant opportunity to showcase a2 Milk locally and internationally with consumers and elite athletes, supporting our premium positioning and brand awareness.

“We are delighted to be a partner of Australia’s flagship international sporting event.”

Founded in New Zealand in 2000, The a2 Milk Company pioneered milk made from cows that naturally produce only the A2 protein and no A1.

Today, its premium range of dairy nutrition products is enjoyed across Australia, New Zealand, China, North America and South-East Asia.