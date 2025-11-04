Ranking movers: Birrell, Vukic make top-100 return

Women’s singles

Kimberly Birrell has returned to the WTA top 100 for the second time this year after a strong finals run at the Chennai Open.

The seventh seed upset third seed Donna Vekic in the quarterfinals and saved four match points in a dramatic semifinal, before falling to 23-year-old Indonesian Janice Tjen in straight sets in the WTA 250 title match.

The 27-year-old climbs 23 places to world No.94, joining Maya Joint (No.32), Daria Kasatkina (No.37) and Ajla Tomljanovic (No.83) among the Australian women inside the top 100.

With confidence surging, Birrell will now aim to build on recent form to get closer to her season-best ranking of No.60 achieved in May.

Arina Rodionova also rose 42 spots in the rankings after reaching the quarterfinals at the same event.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.32 0 Daria Kasatkina No.37 +1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.83 +3 Kimberly Birrell No.94 +23 Priscilla Hon No.106 -5 Talia Gibson No.137 -3 Astra Sharma No.154 -5 Daria Saville No.163 0 Maddison Inglis No.177 +9 Emerson Jones No.189 -29



Men’s singles

Aleksandar Vukic was another Australian to climb back inside the world’s top 100. After advancing through qualifying and winning his opening round at the Paris Masters 1000, the 29-year-old jumped 16 places to world No.97.

Alexei Popyrin, meanwhile, has slipped outside the top 50 for the first time since August 2023.

It’s also been a tough stretch for Jordan Thompson, who was forced to retire in the quarterfinals of the Sioux Falls Challenger – his second consecutive tournament ended by a lingering back injury.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.7 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.53 -6 Adam Walton No.83 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.87 +16 Tristan Schoolkate No.99 -1 Jordan Thompson No.106 -32 Christopher O’Connell No.107 0 James Duckworth No.113 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.127 -8 Bernard Tomic No.185

Women’s doubles

Fresh of a third WTA doubles finals appearance this month, Storm Hunter improved to No.33.

After victory in Wuhan alongside Czech Katerina Siniakova in early October the Australian combined with American partner Desirae Krawczyk to reach the Osaka final and most recently was runner-up with Romania's Monica Niculescu in Chennai.

Alexandra Osborne moved up five places after reaching the semifinals at the W100 event in Irapuato, the highest-tier tournament on the ITF circuit.

Aussie Top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.23 0 Storm Hunter No.33 +3 Maya Joint No.54 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.56 0 Priscilla Hon No.99 -3 Kimberly Birrell No.150 0 Petra Hule No.158 +5 Alexandra Osborne No.236 +5 Elena Micic No.235 -2 Destanee Aiava No.236 -10





Men’s doubles

John Peers reached his 10th doubles quarterfinal of the year at the Paris Masters 1000, partnering with American JJ Tracy. The run rewarded the veteran Aussie with an eight-place climb to world No.41.

Rinky Hijikata continued his rise in the rankings, moving to world No.61 after claiming the Sioux Falls Challenger doubles title with Mac Higer. It’s Hijikata’s first doubles crown of the year.

John-Patrick Smith also moved up one spot, solidifying his place inside the top 50 alongside Peers.