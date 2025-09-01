Determined De Minaur targets “new barriers” at US Open

Alex de Minaur is in fine company as he carves a winning path at the 2025 US Open.

With his third-round victory over Germany's Daniel Altmaier on Sunday, the Australian joined Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic as the only men to reach the second week in eight of the past nine Grand Slams.

"It's a great stat to have. It shows my consistency," said De Minaur, noting the pride he takes in "showing up every single day" to deliver his best.

"You know, I can have some good days or bad days on the tennis court, but ultimately, I'm still going to go out there and compete and fight 'til the very last point."

It's an approach that's seen the Australian No.1 add other impressive numbers to his 2025 stats sheet. Alongside Alcaraz (with 57 wins), Alexander Zverev (45) and Taylor Fritz (42), he is one of four men to win at least 40 matches this year.

READ: De Minaur battles into US Open fourth round

While proudly grouped among Grand Slam champions and finalists, De Minaur is also an individual standout. His 40th match win this year was his 27th on a hardcourt. The Australian leads the men's tour for wins on the surface.

In another stunning measure of consistency, De Minaur is competing for the chance to contest a sixth Grand Slam quarterfinal when he takes on Swiss qualifier Leandro Riedi. In a peak 2024 season, he featured in the final eight at three of the four majors, becoming the best-performing Australian man at the Grand Slams since Lleyton Hewitt in 2006.

His performance at the 2024 US Open, where De Minaur was contesting his first tournament since suffering a serious hip injury at Wimbledon, provided a particular point of pride.

"The way I felt last year playing this tournament, I put it down to one of my best achievements in my whole career, being able to come out here and make the quarterfinals with how I was feeling," he said.

In a pleasing contrast, De Minaur brings confidence this year after saving five match points to defeat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in last month's Washington final. He followed up with a quarterfinal run at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto.

READ: De Minaur overcomes demons in Washington for 10th ATP title

With those growing milestones come increased ambitions for the 26-year-old, who is contesting his ninth US Open and 33rd Grand Slam overall.

"Now it's about taking it to the next level. You know, breaking some new barriers. That's the goal," he said.

That next step for De Minaur is a first Grand Slam semifinal, with many promising signs he could achieve the career-defining breakthrough in New York.

With an upset of then-world No.7 Kei Nishikori at the US Open five years ago, the 38th-ranked De Minaur claimed his first victory over a top-10 opponent. In 2020, he upset No.11 seed Karen Khachanov on his way to a maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal, where he fell to eventual champion Dominic Thiem.

"I feel great here in New York. It's treated me well over the years," he commented after his second-round victory over Shintaro Mochizuki. "The more matches I'm playing here in New York, the better [I feel]."

With his renowned athleticism and fighting spirit superbly suited to the testing New York conditions, De Minaur can also draw on the energy of an admiring crowd.

"The crowd here is pretty special," the famously patriotic Australian told Stan Sport, noting some parallels with the Australian Open. "It's probably the closest you'll get to maybe playing back home, in the sense of the energy of the crowd."

De Minaur is also fuelled in other ways at the season-ending Grand Slam, with a trip to the iconic Aussie-themed Old Mates pub in Manhattan among his off-court highlights. "It's great to have a little bit of home," he enthused.





It's equally valuable to have some high-profile supporters watching on. After winning his match on Sunday, De Minaur won more admirers as he noted the presence of fiancee Katie Boulter in his player box.

"I'm extremely lucky to have her," he smiled. "We've got each other's back. It's amazing to have - I don't want to sound too cliché - but a soulmate." If that was a rare revelation for a typically private De Minaur, it pointed to a level of comfort at the season-ending Grand Slam. "The way I go about my things is just let the tennis do the talking, right?" he noted. "And I take a lot of pride in that. Hopefully I can be here in New York for much, much longer."

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!