De Minaur and Kasatkina book US Open third-round berths

Australia's top dogs, Alex de Minaur and Daria Kasatkina, have sealed their spots in the third round of US Open 2025 after contrasting second-round victories in New York.

After Alexei Popyrin, Adam Walton and Tristan Schoolkate all bowed out, De Minaur was in control during his straight-sets victory over Japanese qualifier Shintaro Mochizuki.

Despite an early challenge from Mochizuki, where he generated 11 break points in the Australian's opening three service games, De Minaur stood tall to claim a 6-2 6-4 6-2 victory.

"It was a very tricky match, he's a very tricky opponent. I fought him off early days, and he had some moments of some really good tennis," he told Stan Sport. "I just had to do my best to do my best to maintain my level, and it ended up working out."

He faces German Daniel Altmaier in the third round, who saved a match point against Stefanos Tsitsipas in a thrilling match that lasted four hours and 21 minutes.





Meanwhile, Kasatkina set up an intriguing encounter with two-time US Open champion Naomi Osaka after she reached the third round at Flushing Meadows for the fifth time.

Kasatkina battled back from a service break down in the deciding set to defeat Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2 4-6 7-5 in a two-hour, 22-minute epic. The world No.18 joins Priscilla Hon in the third round.

"I don't know actually how I was able to come back and win," she said. "My finger was cramping. My quad was cramping. I was just running on the court trying to finish as quickly as possible.

"I'm really happy with my effort today because even though I was not playing my best tennis, I was still able to get this win."





While De Minaur and Kasatkina marched on, Popyrin was unable to repeat his 2024 heroics after he bowed out in straight sets against top-seeded titleholder Jannik Sinner.

Triumphant over the great Novak Djokovic on Arthur Ashe Stadium last year, Popyrin fell 6-3 6-2 6-2 against Italy's defending champion.

"I was able to put pressure on his serve but when push came to shove, he came up flush," Popyrin said. "What can I say? He stepped up when he needed to. I guess that's why he's No.1 in the world."

Walton, who had enjoyed the best win of his career when he defeated 22nd seed Ugo Humbert in the opening round, succumbed 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 4-6 6-4 to Hong Kong's Coleman Wong. Also, Schoolkate fell to No.23 seed Alexander Bublik in straight sets.

READ: Hon breaks new ground in US Open boilover

Meanwhile, Maya Joint was also unsuccessful in her third-round bid, overpowered by Wimbledon finalist Amanda Anisimova 7-6(2) 6-2.

Hon leads Australian action on Day 6 as she targets her maiden fourth-round appearance at a Grand Slam.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: US OPEN

DAY 5 RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 6-2 6-4 6-2

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3 6-2 6-2

Coleman Wong (HKG) d Adam Walton (AUS) 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 4-6 6-4

[23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) d [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 6-3 6-3 6-3

Women's singles, second round

[15] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) d Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2 4-6 7-5

[8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) d Maya Joint (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-2

Women's doubles, first round

Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Venus Williams (USA) d [6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) 7-6(4) 6-3

Alycia Parks (USA)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) d Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-3

COMING UP ON DAY 6

Women's singles, third round

[Q] Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Ann Li (USA) - Stadium 17, third match

Men's doubles, first round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) v [9] Hugo Nys (MON)/Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA) - Court 6, first match (from 1am AEST)

John Peers (AUS)/Jackson Withrow (USA) v Zizou Bergs (BEL)/Raphael Collignon (BEL) - Court 6, third match

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Fernando Romboli (BRA) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) - Court 10, third match

[16] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Karol Drzewiecki (POL)/Marcus Willis (GBR) - Court 6, fourth match

Women's doubles, first round

Storm Hunter (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v Hailey Baptiste (USA)/Whitney Osuigwe (USA) - Court 12, first match

Maya Joint (AUS)/Caty McNally (USA) v [14] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Laura Siegemund (GER) - Court 10, third match

