Balance of power: Why Alexei Popyrin isn't looking for 'trade-off tennis'

Alexei Popyrin has a 'Big Man Tennis' problem.

His natural high-octane game, built around a massive serve, heavy firepower from the ground, and ability to finish at net, gives him capabilities that most players can only dream of.

But can you throttle back when required to find consistency? And if you can, what is the opportunity cost?

These are the questions vexing the world No. 26 as he enters a critical part of his season. This time last year, he bolted like a Kentucky Derby outsider to win the ATP Masters 1000 title in Montreal, and soon after stunned Novak Djokovic in the third round of the US Open.

That wasn't done by playing conservatively, but sustaining that level has proven elusive.

"On a good day, I feel that Alexei has one of the best serves on tour. It's tough to read and to return," Daniil Medvedev, Popyrin's next opponent, told ATPTour.com. "He has great potential, like we saw in Montreal last year when his game was on fire.

"In matches where he doesn't miss, it gets tricky. He can slice well and prepare for the strong forehand. But there have been matches when he misses a lot, so you try to hang in there and try to win the match."

Popyrin, 25, is unlikely to dispute that frank assessment. Last year, he was unable to convert the momentum he had coming out of the US Open, winning just three matches in his final four tournaments of the season. It should be noted, however, that he did beat Matteo Berrettini and Medvedev to reach the third round of the Rolex Paris Masters, ending the year with a 28-22 record.

> MORE: Popyrin downs Medvedev in Paris

While surely willing himself to a big run in Toronto, Popyrin will be mindful that his dream of a successful title defence starts with consistent performances in the early rounds.

"Against Novak (at US Open 2024), I think everybody always knew that I'm capable of producing a one-match stunner," he said. "But I want to get back to winning the matches that I should be winning, stringing together wins and then giving a good account in the matches that I'm the underdog. Winning the Masters was easily a bigger buzz than the US Open win over Novak because I put together six matches consecutively against top 20 opponents and beat them all.

"As you look for that consistency, you don't want to take away anything from your big explosive game; it's more about staying in rallies longer and waiting for the right opportunity rather than going for an unbelievable shot."

One year on from his Montreal title, Popyrin is ranked world No.26, but if not for a calendar shift related to Toronto's move to an expanded 12-day event, Popyrin would already have dropped his 1000 championship points and be just outside the top 50 of the live ATP rankings.

> READ: Popyrin to defend Masters crown in Toronto

"I'd be lying if I said there's no pressure [defending the Canada title]," he said. "Every year, you have to go in defending points. This year is just a big chunk of points that go out because of an amazing result that happened the year before.

"Going into Toronto, I'm trying to not put too much pressure on myself, and I know that once those points are off, I'll have a little bit of weight lifted off my shoulders."

At 195 centimetres, Popyrin's movement is an advantage over most players his size. Coaches Neville Godwin and Wayne Ferreira, who joined the team in April, have helped the three-time ATP Tour champion realise that he doesn't need to force his way out of defence with one shot. He has the legs to dig in for the long haul and work back into a neutral position.

His fellow Australian Alex de Minaur, known as one of the game's elite movers, said Popyrin's court coverage was highly underrated.

"For a big, tall guy, Pop's movement is extremely good," the recent Washington ATP 500 champion told ATPTour.com. "So he's got the ability to play a big brand of tennis and go after shots on his terms, but he's also got the ability to retrieve and defend with his legs, giving his opponents something else to think about."

Popyrin was chuffed to hear De Minaur's praise when ATPTour.com sat down with him in Washington.

"People see me as tall and lanky, very uncoordinated, and think I might be a slow mover," he said. "But I feel movement comes naturally to me, that I'm quite quick for a big guy, and I can get out of corners quite easily. I definitely see it as a weapon of mine."

Leading into the Monte Carlo Masters in April, Popyrin onboarded former world No. 6, Ferreira, who replaced Xavier Malisse in the dual-coach setup with Godwin.

"I've had the dual-coach set up for a while. Neville worked with Xavier Malisse for two years before, and we went from being ranked 120 to top 20," he said. "Since Wayne came in, I feel like my year has been trending upwards. He's been a great addition. The start of the year was really difficult for me. But we were able to get over that hurdle."

Off the court, Popyrin also feels he is on an upward trajectory as he looks ahead to his wedding to fiancée Amy Pederick. The city and venue have been decided, but for now, they remain a secret.

"I've left all the planning to her," he said. "She's done an unbelievable job. She's already found our venue, she's found the date. We're going to get married next year, around September time. So it's something we're really looking forward to."

Article republished with kind permission from ATPTour.com