Ash Barty to help foster future Australian tennis talent

Tennis Australia will collaborate with former world No.1 Ash Barty and her former coaches Craig Tyzzer and Jason Stoltenberg to help foster and develop future Australian tennis talent.

The partnership will see Barty, Tyzzer and Stoltenberg provide on-and-off court mentoring to players and coaches from Tennis Australia's development pathway.

Athletes and coaches will also receive support at different events and training opportunities over the next 12 months, with players of all ages benefiting from the team's extensive knowledge and experience.

The values and philosophies of Barty will feature prominently within the Tennis Australia's performance environment and connect participants across all levels of the pathway.

"Supporting the next generation of tennis talent is something I am very passionate about. I'm so excited to be able to work with two people who have been instrumental in my career, Tyzz and Stolts, to give back to the sport I love," three-time Grand Slam singles champion Ash Barty said.

"This is only the beginning of our partnership and we hope that over time we can make a positive difference to young Australian players."

"We are extremely excited to be able to work with Ash, Craig and Jason to utilise the depth and experience of one of our greatest tennis champions in our performance pathway," Tennis Australia's Chief Strategy and Performance Officer, Timothy Jolley said.

"So many of our young players have been inspired by what Ash was able to achieve on court, and her work ethic, professionalism, and way she conducted herself on court is something we hope we can instil within our performance environment.

"We look forward to seeing the influence Ash and her team have on the development of the next generation."

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!