Archie Graham claims Australian Open three-peat

Archie Graham continues to assert his dominance, with victories in both the singles and doubles of the Australian Open IDA Championships.

The Queenslander claimed his third consecutive singles crown at the event with victory over Fabrice Higgins Sunday, adding to his third consecutive doubles title won on Saturday.

Graham, who has a perfect record at the Australian Open IDA Championships, adds to his fruitful trophy cabinet which includes national championships, world championships and Virtus Global Games gold medals.

"It's definitely very good, you know, that feeling when you win and stuff. I know how hard I've been working, and I just hope that I left it all out there on the court. I came through in the end, which was good as well," he said.

So, what is the key to his success?

"I guess the people I have around me. They push me to my limits every day," he said. "I'm just trying to be better each and every time so that I can have a record for myself. That's mainly my motivation now, trying to keep my winning streak going for as long as I can."

The 31-year-old adopted a unique pre-match ritual, one he revisited following the trophy presentation. Graham put on a virtual reality headset and listened to some positive messages from himself.

"They were just messages, like powerful words that get me ready mentally in virtual reality. I was in the picture, [it was] a picture of myself, a bit more older though, but it was good to hear those words come from people that are very close to me talked to me as well."

"I thrive on people who make me feel good, my friends and family, including my mum. She's everything to me and everyone else as well just gives me that edge, that energy just to keep doing well."

In women's action, Aussie Andriana Petrakis finished third in the singles, while Kelly Wren partnered with British singles winner Anna McBride to reach the final of the doubles.

