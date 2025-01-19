AO 2025: De Minaur ready for Michelsen challenge

With just one set dropped in three 2025 matches, Alex de Minaur's Australian Open path doesn't get any easier.

After solid wins over Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp and American Tristan Boyer, De Minaur was pushed against No.31 seed, Francisco Cerundolo in the third round.

Now he faces rising young American star, Alex Michelsen, who has been in red-hot form himself, downing 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in his opening match and claiming his latest win over 19th seed Karen Khachanov.

Despite the challenging task ahead, many qualified observers - including former world No.1 Pat Rafter - believe the Michelsen match-up suits the Australian.

"I back him against Michelsen. I know Michelsen has a really big game [but] can he keep it up against someone like Alex?" Rafter said.

"I think it's a bad match-up for Michelsen personally ... if he can keep it together, he can cause a lot of destruction, I think, Michelsen. But I like Alex [de Minaur] there."

With their head-to-head record tied at one win apiece, De Minaur is well aware of Michelsen's powerful game and strong form entering their fourth-round encounter.

"He's been playing really well. He's a dangerous opponent with a lot of confidence now. He's taken some big scalps this week, so ready for a battle," the Sydneysider said.

"He's going to go out there with no fear. I'm going to do my best to make it difficult for him."

While acknowledging he wasn't at his best against Cerundolo, the eighth-seeded De Minaur believes he can take lessons into his next match against world No.41 Michelsen.

"A part of me knew that at some point there was going to be always a match where pressure was going to be there and the nerves were going to be there, kind of the expectation was going to be there," he conceded.

"I knew it was going to be a part of it.

"I just told myself to go out there, compete. I'd rather win ugly any day over losing pretty, right? Ultimately, I lived to fight another day. My next one I'll make sure I bring a better level," the 25-year-old smiled.

Should "Demon" progress to a first quarterfinal at his home Grand Slam, there's a potential meeting with world No.1 and defending champion, Jannik Sinner, who next faces talented 13th seed Holger Rune.

