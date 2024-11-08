Birrell selected for Australian Billie Jean King Cup Finals team

Set to represent her country under her role model Sam Stosur for the first time, Kimberly Birrell is beyond excited to head to Malaga in Spain for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

Stosur has given Birrell the nod after a breakthrough Asian swing that included a maiden WTA final in Osaka in her most successful week on tour.

The 26-year-old returns to the team after last representing Australia in the 2023 finals in the nearby Spanish city of Seville.

It was always a major goal for Birrell to rejoin the team in Malaga this year, but it was key she focused on controlling her on-court performances, which resulted in a series of milestones in the back half of the year.

"I knew that potentially that it was on the table, being in the team, but I was really trying to focus just on myself and taking each day and each match as it came," Birrell said.

"Ever since I was a kid, representing Australia has always been one of my No.1 goals in life, and in tennis. Anytime you get the chance to represent and wear green and gold, it's just so special."

The Queenslander returns to the Australian team after missing out on a spot for the home tie against Mexico in April. It will be her first time representing her nation under first-year captain Sam Stosur.

The tie will be extra special for Birrell, who has known Stosur since she was dreaming of following in her footsteps as a child.

"She's also from the Gold Coast, so she has been a massive role model for me in my playing career," she said.

"We chat quite a bit, so I wasn't sure if she was going to say anything about BJK when I saw her name pop up on my phone. I was nervous and excited. My heart was pounding.

"I'm just so happy and so grateful and thankful that she, and the rest of the support staff, believe in me enough to name me."

Birrell becomes part of the team that includes Billie Jean King Cup coach Nicole Pratt, with whom she worked one-on-one during her breakthrough week in Osaka.

"I've worked with Pratty for a long time, but having her one-on-one that week was so good. Spending more time with her over the last couple months I definitely don't think I could have gone as far that week without her," Birrell said.

"I did the best I could and even though I lost the final, I am still really proud of how I played that week and how hard I won my matches."

Birrell joins Ajla Tomljanovic, Olivia Gadecki, Ellen Perez and Daria Saville on the team, while 18-year-old Maya Joint was travelling with them in green and gold for the first time as Orange Girl.

"She (Joint) is an amazing player, but an even better person off the court. She embodies so many of the qualities the team bases itself around," Birrell noted.

"She absolutely deserves it with her results on court this year, and I've spoken to her since she found out she was also going to Spain, and I know she's really excited."

Australia will play the winner of the USA and Slovakia in the Billie Jean King Cup quarterfinals on 17 November.

The tie will kick off at 8pm AEST and will be broadcasted live on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

