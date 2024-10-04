Australia’s Junior Billie Jean King Cup team bound for finals

Three of the nation's top junior tennis players Renee Alame (NSW), Ava Beck (Vic) and Koharu Nishikawa (Vic) will represent Australia at the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup Juniors by Gainbridge Finals in Antalya, Turkey from 11-17 November.

Fifteen-year-old Renee Alame, on the verge of breaking into the junior top-100 following an impressive year on court, will lead the team.

"It's such an honour to represent Australia," Alame shared. "I've been training hard and working hard.

"Having the chance to play for Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup junior qualifying event earlier this year was an amazing experience.

"Going to Kazakhstan and climatising to the different foods, the people, the weather - it was all crazy, but we managed to go there and get the win, it was pretty good.

"I'm looking forward to just meeting new people and seeing Turkey while representing my country and doing it with pride."

Jessica Moore, former world No.52 in doubles and a Billie Jean King Cup representative for Australia, will captain the junior team once again.

"Our Junior Billie Jean King Cup girls had an impressive week at the Asia-Oceania qualifying event in Kazakhstan," Moore said.

"Qualifying in the top four for finals was the goal, but to finish on top is a testament to the team's commitment and grit across the event.

"Renee was a strong performer, winning all 10 matches (six in singles and four in doubles). Ava finished the event with a 5-0 win-loss record in doubles, and Koharu was a crucial member of the team in the 2023 Billie Jean King Cup Juniors Finals in Spain last year.

"All the girls know how to compete and I'm proud of their efforts to get to where they are."

The Junior Billie Jean King Cup provides a stage for some of the world's best 16-and-under players to experience playing as part of a team and represent their nation.

Billie Jean King Cup Juniors by Gainbridge Finals Australia is one of 16 nations to qualify for the finals, which will be played at the Megasaray Tennis Academy in Antalya, Turkey.

Teams will play in round-robin groups for the first three days of competition. Following a planned day off, teams will then compete in three further ties for the final three days to determine final positions from first to sixteenth.

All teams will compete in six ties during the seven days.

More information can be found on the ITF website.