Jordan Thompson: "The best tennis I've played is this year"

The positives will firmly outweigh any negatives when the time comes for Jordan Thompson to reflect on his career-best 2024 season.

From a first ATP singles title at Los Cabos in February to multiple wins over top-20 opponents and former Grand Slam champions (Rafael Nadal at Brisbane and Andy Murray at Queen's) one high has followed another for the 30-year-old Sydneysider, who arrived at the US Open in career-best form.

And while it wasn't quite enough to earn a Grand Slam seeding - Thompson was ranked just one spot outside that elite group when the draw was set - the world No.32 was the highest-ranked unseeded competitor in the men's singles event.

Thompson soon showed why in a ninth main-draw singles campaign at Flushing Meadows, where he matched his best Grand Slam performance in progressing to the final 16 without the loss of a set.

There, he fought hard against close mate Alex de Minaur before bowing out in four sets.





Most notable for Thompson at Flushing Meadows was his second-round upset of No.7 seed Hubert Hurkacz, adding a second top-10 win to the one he'd achieved over Alexander Zverev during his title run in February.

Thompson was clutch under pressure in the biggest win of his career against Hurkacz, recovering from a 2-5 first-set deficit and saving a set point in the third set to complete a 7-6(2) 6-1 7-5 victory.

No such fight was required in a business-like win over No.30 seed Matteo Arnaldi, with Thompson once again showing his competitive spirit against De Minaur.

> READ: De Minaur triumphs in all-Aussie US Open fourth-round battle

"It's a great tournament. Three straight-sets wins over quality players as well - I mean, I beat Hubi, beat Matteo as well, both in straight sets - playing some of the tbest tennis I've played," he reflected.

"Just ran into a tough opponent today. Still, (I) had my chances and didn't quite get there, but I take a lot of confidence out of that."

After his top-10 ranked countryman claimed a 6-0 lead after just 29 minutes, Thompson levelled in the second set and threatened to drag the match into a fifth set.

"I definitely had my chances to take that to a fifth but in saying that in the fourth I was down love 40 at four-all as well." Thompson told Stan Sport. "It was a good level, especially after the start."

Jordan Thompson congratulates Alex de Minaur after their fourth-round match at the US Open.

The second-week showing, matching Thompson's run to the same round at US Open 2020, gives hope that the 30-year-old still has his best tennis years ahead.

"It's no doubt that the best tennis I've played is this year in my career," said Thompson.

"Hopefully I can just keep improving, keep looking after the body. You see guys playing well into their 30s now, so hopefully I can do that as well."

With his ATP live ranking now placing him inside the world's top 30 in singles, Thompson is poised to achieve further career highs before season's end.

"All my matches this summer have been pretty positive ... playing top-30 opponents, I feel like every day. Competing with them, beating them," added Thompson.

The Aussie now turns his immediate attention to tomorrow's doubles quarterfinal alongside countryman Max Purcell, in which the pair face No.1 seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos.

"I've just got to bring that level day-in, day-out," he commented.

"Hopefully I can bring that on the doubles court with Maxy tomorrow."

