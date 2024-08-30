De Minaur steadies to lock in US Open third round

Australian 10th seed Alex de Minaur has ensured his sixth third-round showing in New York following a straight-sets ledger against Finland's Otto Virtanen.

Friday 30 August 2024
Dan Imhoff
New York, USA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Alex de Minaur of Australia returns a shot against Otto Virtanen of Finland during their Men's Singles Second Round match on Day Four of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Alex de Minaur's return from a Wimbledon hip injury is gathering momentum after accounting for Finland's Otto Virtanen in the US Open second round.

Following a tight opening set, the Australian 10th seed, aided in part by a lower back injury to the qualifier, lifted for a 7-5 6-1 7-6(3) win.

The two-hour, 17-minute result secured his sixth third-round appearance at Flushing Meadows in seven years and a clash against Argentine Mariano Navone or Brit Dan Evans.

"Didn't have my best of starts; he's a tricky opponent," De Minaur told Stan Sports. "He takes the racquet out of [your hand] .He started off at a very high level.

"I took a while to get into the match. I just stayed with it, stayed positive. I told myself I would have chances and happy that I was able to turn it around."

One of eight Australian men through to the second round - the most since 1976 - the nation's spearhead continued an impressive day for his compatriots.

The highest-ranked unseeded player in the men's draw, Jordan Thompson, bagged a straight-sets victory over seventh-seeded Pole Hubert Hurkacz - his maiden top-10 win at a major - while Chris O'Connell equalled his career-best Grand Slam run after his win over Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci.

> READ: O'Connell sets showdown with world No.1 in US Open third round

Only six weeks ago, De Minaur's Wimbledon campaign was derailed after he picked up a hip cartilage tear in his fourth-round Wimbledon victory over Arthur Fils, which led to his withdrawal ahead of a quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic.

He contested one doubles match alongside Alexei Popyrin at the Paris 2024 Olympics but had not returned to singles action until his opening-round four-set victory over American Marco Giron.

"It feels like I haven't played tennis in a while and I haven't played matches in a while," De Minaur said. "The body never forgets. It's a shame, but every day I'm feeling a little bit better.

"It's all about trying to my best with the body at the moment, trying to make sure I'm somewhat ready to play the following matches. It's a lot of tennis being played, which I haven't been able to do for a long time...

"I feel something there. It's obviously not as fluid as I would like to be moving out there. I'm missing on my sliding from side to side, which I can't really do at the moment, but we keep on going."

The 25-year-old reeled off five straight games to steal the opening set from a quick-starting Virtanen before the Finn, down a break at 1-2 in the second set, signalled to the chair umpire he required treatment for a back problem.

The second set was a write-off, but the world No.125 stuck with De Minaur as neither player faltered on serve in the third set.

Three hefty first serves from Virtanen - one at match point down -forced the tiebreak after the clash had passed the two-hour mark before Australia's No.1 closed it out on his fourth opportunity.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-6(2) 6-1 7-5
Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [Q] Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3
Nuno Borges (POR) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-4 7-5 7-5

> READ: Thompson stuns world No.7 Hurkacz at US Open 2024

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
Max Purcell (AUS) v [14] Tommy Paul (USA)
[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Jakub Mensik (CZE)

Men's singles, third round
[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)
Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [30] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men's singles draw

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!