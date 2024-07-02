Vukic saves match point in epic first-round win at Wimbledon 2024

A first five-set win is a memorable moment in any player's career, but Aleksandar Vukic certainly made sure his will be unforgettable.

The 28-year-old bravely saved a match point before triumphing 6-7(9) 6-4 6-4 3-6 7-6(8) against Austrian Sebastian Ofner in the opening round of the Wimbledon 2024 men's singles competition.

World No.45 Ofner held a match point on his serve at 5-4 in an unpredictable deciding set, before Vukic fought back to record one of the biggest wins of his career.

"This match was such a rollercoaster," Vukic said. "This is why the players, the fans and everyone loves the five-setters. It's just never over, there's always momentum changes and I'm happy I kept believing, kept going and managed to get the win today."

Both players carried impressive form into the match, with Vukic advancing to the semifinals at an ATP tournament in Great Britain last week and Ofner featuring in an ATP final in Spain.

"We both had a lot of matches last week, so there was always going to be a little fatigue," said Vukic. "But also with those matches comes confidence.

"For me, just being in the moment was the biggest thing that helped me today."

Vukic survived a barrage of winners from Ofner, who hit 24 aces among 72 winners in total, across the three-hour and 49-minute battle.

Only a single point separated them in the end, with Vukic winning 188 to Ofner's 187.

The reward for Vukic, who had lost the two previous five-set matches he had contested, is a second-round showdown with world No.3 and defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

"Playing my next opponent will be a great honour and a great challenge, but it's also another match for me to test myself," Vukic said.

The world No.69 joins compatriots Jordan Thompson and Daria Saville on the winner's list on day one of The Championships.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Pavel Kotov 5-7 5-7 6-4 6-4 6-4

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Sebastian Ofner (AUT) 6-7(9) 6-4 6-4 3-6 7-6(8)

[8] Casper Ruud (NOR) d [Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) 7-6(2) 6-4 6-4

[Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN) d Max Purcell (AUS) 6-3 6-2 6-2

Women's singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) d Peyton Stearns (USA) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[9] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [LL] James Duckworth (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Flavio Cobolli (ITA)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [13] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [17] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Adam Walton (AUS) v Federico Coria (ARG)

Men's singles, second round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Women's singles, first round

[WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [13] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [Q] Robin Montgomery (USA)

Women's singles, second round

Daria Saville (AUS) v [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

